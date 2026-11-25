Netflix confirms the return of French action thriller Elite Force for a second season. Principal photography has commenced in Paris with creators Tomer Sisley and Tristan Zanchi returning to star.

Netflix has officially renewed its French action thriller Elite Force for a second season, confirming that principal photography is currently underway in Paris. The streaming giant moved quickly to capitalize on the strong performance of the first season, which debuted on the platform on July 22, 2026. Creator and director Julien Leclercq announced the production update on Instagram on November 13, sharing an image of the script for the upcoming installment.

Production Timeline And Filming Details In Paris

The second season of Elite Force has officially entered production, with casting calls posted on the platform Figurants.com indicating that filming began on November 23 in the Paris region. The production schedule is extensive, with shoot dates confirmed to continue through at least mid-April 2027. This aggressive timeline suggests a push for a substantial production value, aligning with the expanded scope promised by the creators.

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Recent casting announcements have sought a diverse range of performers to populate the new season. The calls specifically requested Russian-speaking actors to portray soldiers and mercenaries, indicating potential international plotlines. Additionally, the production sought men and women with authentic military experience or firearms training, suggesting a commitment to realistic action sequences and tactical accuracy in the upcoming episodes.

The renewal comes shortly after the first season demonstrated significant global appeal for French-language content. The initial six-part series spent four weeks in Netflix's global Top 10 for non-English-language shows. It reached the number one spot for two consecutive weeks and accumulated 20.9 million views across 91 countries, proving its viability as a major hit for the platform.

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Julien Leclercq And Cast Return For Expanded Scope

Creator and director Julien Leclercq shared his excitement about the continuation of the series on social media, stating that audiences followed them throughout the first season. He confirmed that filming for Season 2 began on the day of his announcement, emphasizing that everything is dialed up regarding intrigue, emotion, and action. Leclercq, who previously directed The Assault in 2011 and co-created Ganglands, also helmed Netflix's The Wages of Fear.

Key cast members Tomer Sisley and Tristan Zanchi are confirmed to return in their respective roles as the central figures of the narrative. The duo plays David and Max, who have been dismissed from the GIGN, France's elite counterterrorism unit. The dismissal serves as a pivotal plot point, moving the characters from their professional environment into a new, more dangerous context that threatens their former unit.

Season 2 Plot Focus On Dismissal And Unit Threat

The storyline for the second season centers on the aftermath of David and Max's expulsion from the GIGN. The two characters find themselves at the center of a significant incident that raises serious suspicions and poses a direct threat to the existence of the unit they formerly served. This shift in dynamic promises to explore themes of loyalty, redemption, and institutional corruption within the elite force.

The expanded storyline hints at a much larger scope than the first season, potentially involving international elements given the casting calls for Russian-speaking actors. The narrative aims to deliver heightened stakes and emotional depth, leveraging the established reputation of the series as a high-octane action thriller. The production team is leveraging the momentum from the first season to create a more complex and engaging experience for viewers.

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Release Prediction And Future Netflix Strategy

Based on the current production timeline, with filming concluding in April 2027, Season 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2028. This release window allows ample time for post-production, visual effects, and global marketing campaigns. The quick renewal highlights Netflix's strategy of investing heavily in proven international hits that perform well across multiple territories.

The renewal of Elite Force underscores the platform's continued reliance on non-English content to drive global subscriptions. By greenlighting a second season of a French thriller that performed strongly in over ninety countries, Netflix reinforces its commitment to diverse programming. The series joins a growing list of international productions that have become cornerstone titles for the streaming service, attracting audiences who seek high-quality drama beyond traditional Hollywood productions.

As production continues in Paris, fans of the series and new viewers alike await further details on the specific plot arcs and guest stars. The combination of established talent, realistic action requirements, and a compelling narrative hook positions Elite Force Season 2 as a significant entry in the upcoming slate of Netflix original content. The show's ability to maintain its intensity while expanding its world will be critical in retaining the audience that helped it achieve its initial success.