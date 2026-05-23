Netflix renews Bridgerton for two more seasons, previewing Francesca and Eloise storylines

Netflix announced a dual‑season renewal for Bridgerton, detailing the upcoming focus on Francesca Bridgerton’s second‑chance romance in season five and Eloise Bridgerton’s correspondence with Sir Philip Crane in season six, while hinting at new settings and increased queer representation.

Netflix has confirmed that its flagship Regency‑era romance series Bridgerton will receive two additional installments, extending the franchise through seasons five and six. The dual‑season renewal was announced months before the fourth season aired, signalling the streaming giant’s confidence in the show’s ability to draw massive global audiences.

Since its debut, Bridgerton has become a cultural touchstone, regularly topping Netflix’s Top Ten list and racking up well over one hundred million streams per season. The series, produced in partnership with Shondaland and based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, blends lavish period sets with modern sensibilities, diverse casting and a bold approach to sexual politics, which has resonated with viewers across continents.

Season five will pivot to the love story of Francesca Bridgerton, the third eldest sibling, whose narrative diverges from the source material by focusing on her second‑chance romance after the tragic death of her husband John. The plot will see Francesca travelling north to the Kilmartin estate in Scotland, where she grows closer to John’s cousin Michaela.

This setting marks the first time the series will largely leave the London social scene for the Scottish countryside, offering fresh visual palettes and new thematic territory. In addition to the central romance, season five will introduce the franchise’s first sapphic storyline, further expanding its representation of queer love.

The episode plans also hint at laying groundwork for season six, where the focus will shift to Eloise Bridgerton as she embarks on a written correspondence with Sir Philip Crane, a character first introduced in the series inaugural season. Their correspondence, drawn from the novel To Sir Phillip With Love, is expected to weave together multiple plot threads involving the broader Bridgerton family and their extended relatives.

The upcoming seasons also promise to develop the younger Bridgerton children, George and Hyacinth, who have matured since the series began. George is now attending Eton College while Hyacinth prepares for her society debut, setting the stage for future romantic arcs that could be explored in later installments.

Industry analysts suggest that Netflix may hold off on further early renewals until the performance of season five is measured, but the expansive source material – including Quinn’s eight‑book series and the neighboring Rokesby saga – provides ample fodder for continued storytelling. A potential prequel focused on Violet Bridgerton and her late husband Edmund remains a logical next step should the studio wish to deepen the family’s backstory.

For now, the confirmed continuation through seasons five and six reaffirms Bridgerton’s status as one of Netflix’s most successful original franchises, offering fans a shorter wait between installments and a promise of fresh romantic adventures set against a richly rendered historical backdrop





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