Netflix Removing Karate Kid Movies From U.S. Library On December 1 2026

Netflix will remove the 2010 remake and the original 1980s trilogy from its U.S. library on December 1 2026. The streaming giant is clearing its vaults before the year ends.

Netflix will remove The Karate Kid (2010) from its U.S. library on December 1, 2026. The streaming platform is clearing out its vaults before the year ends. According to reports, the original Karate Kid franchise entries will also depart on the same date. The 1984 original, The Karate Kid Part II (1986), and The Karate Kid Part III (1989) are all leaving alongside the 2010 remake.

Core Details Of The Streaming Removal

The 2010 film stars Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan in the lead roles, with Taraji P. Henson in a supporting part. Harald Zwart directed the film from a screenplay by Christopher Murphey. The story follows 12-year-old Dre Parker from Detroit, who moves to Beijing with his widowed mother. He runs afoul of a neighborhood bully and finds an unlikely ally in Mr. Han, an aging kung fu master.

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The film reimagines the 1984 original by moving the setting from the United States to China. It also swaps karate for kung fu while keeping the franchise's iconic title. The decision to remove these titles affects viewers who have relied on Netflix for accessing this specific cinematic history. The removal date marks the final window for audiences to stream these movies through the platform.

Stakeholder Positions And Franchise Continuity

Karate Kid: Legends (2025) later repositioned the 2010 film as a standalone sequel within the same continuity. Both Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprised their respective roles in that follow-up. This narrative shift suggests that the licensing agreements for the older films may not extend into future projects. The strategic removal of the legacy titles could be part of a broader effort to streamline content libraries.

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Industry observers note that streaming services frequently adjust their catalogs based on complex licensing negotiations. The departure of these specific films highlights the transient nature of digital media rights. Fans of the martial arts genre may need to explore alternative platforms to view the complete saga. The removal creates a gap in the digital availability of the franchise's earlier chapters.

Real World Impact And Commercial Success

The film grossed $359.1 million worldwide on a modest $40 million budget. That total made it the highest-grossing entry in the entire Karate Kid franchise. This financial success underscores the enduring popularity of the story and its characters. The commercial performance validates the creative risks taken by the filmmakers and the studio.

Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a 67% approval rating based on 207 reviews. Audiences polled by CinemaScore gave it an average grade of "A" on an A+ to F scale. These metrics indicate strong critical and audience reception despite the removal from major streaming services. The data reflects a loyal fanbase that continues to support the franchise decades after its inception.

All removals from Netflix remain subject to change due to licensing agreements. Netflix may extend licenses or remove titles earlier than the listed dates. Removal dates typically represent the last full day to watch each title before it disappears at midnight PT. Subscribers should plan their viewing schedules accordingly to avoid missing these classic martial arts films.

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Vritti Johar is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, where she covers a wide range of trending topics. She blends her passion for cinema with expert storytelling to provide in-depth analysis. Since 2021, she has had a keen eye for discovering movies with compelling storylines. Her coverage helps readers navigate the evolving landscape of film news and pop culture trends.