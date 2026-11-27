Netflix deleted a scene claiming Tyson Fury has schizophrenia to prevent cancellation of the Anthony Joshua boxing match, which faces medical scrutiny before December 11.

Netflix has permanently removed a controversial segment from its upcoming documentary about Tyson Fury, eliminating claims that the British heavyweight suffers from schizophrenia. This immediate editorial change follows a dramatic reversal by Fury's wife, Paris, who clarified that her husband has never received an official medical diagnosis for the condition. The streaming giant confirmed the update was made in collaboration with the Fury family to ensure the film reflects accurate mental health information before its release.

The removal of this segment aims to protect the integrity of the highly anticipated $150 million boxing match between Fury and Anthony Joshua, scheduled for December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The initial controversy threatened to derail the decade-long rivalry, as regulatory bodies strictly prohibit fighters with psychological disorders such as schizophrenia from competing. Netflix stated that the documentary was updated to align with the official diagnosis provided by the family, ensuring no misinformation reached the audience upon launch.

Also read Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua in Jeopardy Due to Mental Health Review

Paris Fury, who is thirty-six years old, issued a public statement to clear up the confusion that sparked panic among the streaming platform and the boxing community. She explained that she had used the word schizophrenic to describe a conversation from many years ago regarding Tyson's condition, noting that while he showed some associated symptoms, he does not have the disease. Paris emphasized that mental health is complex and difficult to articulate, especially when living through it with a loved one.

The Gypsy King, who is thirty-eight years old, had previously opened up about his mental health struggles in the documentary, describing a period of darkness comparable to living in hell's fire. He admitted to fearing he would end up in a padded room with the door locked, a fear that drove him to seek help and recovery. Despite these admissions, the family insists that these experiences do not constitute a formal diagnosis of schizophrenia, distinguishing between past struggles and current medical status.

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Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, confirmed that Tyson Fury will not be permitted to enter the ring unless doctors are fully satisfied regarding his mental stability. The Board is currently reviewing all available information about his mental condition to determine if there is proper medical evidence to support the anecdotes previously broadcast. Consultants will assess whether the now-deleted allegations in the documentary are at best exaggerated or at worst sensationalized, with a final decision on authorizing the fight expected within the next few days.

The potential cancellation of this showdown would have severe financial implications for all parties involved, including the $150 million pot to be split between Fury and Anthony Joshua. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Saudi Arabian backers, led by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, would also face significant losses if the event is unable to proceed. Despite early reports of an eighty-thousand-plus sell-out, hundreds of seats remain available, with some promotions including free beer with tickets to encourage attendance.

This uncertainty has raised concerns among local police, who are considering breathalyzing late arrivals due to the traditionally rowdy nature of Friday night events in Cardiff. The streets around the stadium typically see crowds spilling out at around 3 am, leading to potential public order issues. The police intervention highlights the logistical challenges faced by organizers as they prepare for what is expected to be a massive gathering of fans.

Netflix is expecting more than 60 million subscribers to engage with its entry into the heavyweight boxing scene, yet public doubts persist about whether the event will proceed as planned. The company faces immense pressure to cement its position in major sports broadcasting, with this documentary serving as a key promotional tool. The intense scrutiny on Fury's medical fitness adds a layer of complexity to a matchup the boxing world has waited years to witness.

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The resolution of this controversy allows the focus to shift back to the athletic and financial stakes of the upcoming bout. Fury and Joshua have been locked in a long-standing rivalry, with fans eagerly awaiting the culmination of their careers in this historic clash. The rigorous medical assessments required by the British Boxing Board of Control will ultimately determine if the Gypsy King is fit to compete.

As the December 11 date approaches, the boxing community watches closely to see if the necessary approvals will be granted. The removal of the schizophrenia claims from the documentary removes one major obstacle, but the final green light depends on professional medical evaluations. The outcome will determine if the fight goes ahead, securing the lucrative deal for both fighters and the associated stakeholders.