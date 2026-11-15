Netflix Removes Historical Epic The Last Kingdom From Platform This December

Netflix will remove The Last Kingdom from its streaming service this December. The platform declined to renew distribution rights for the popular historical drama based on Bernard Cornwell novels.

The streaming giant Netflix will remove the historical drama series The Last Kingdom from its catalog this December. This removal occurs more than four years after the program concluded its final season. The decision marks the end of the streamer's ability to broadcast the show to its international audience.

The Last Kingdom Removal Timeline

Netflix acquired the distribution rights to The Last Kingdom in 2018. This acquisition happened three years after the series originally debuted on BBC Two in the United Kingdom. The platform initially stepped in to handle international distribution for similar programming.

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The End of the F***ing World serves as another example of this pattern. Netflix handled international distribution for that series, which aired from 2017 to 2019. That show was removed from the streamer on November 5. The End of the F***ing World was superficially marketed as a Netflix Original despite the different rights structure.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life joins these titles in being removed from the platform this year. Viewers might recognize these shows as titles often labeled as Netflix Originals. However, the platform does not own distribution rights in perpetuity for these specific licenses.

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Distribution Rights and Renewal Decisions

According to What's on Netflix, the streaming service retains the option to renew these distribution agreements. In the specific cases of The Last Kingdom and the other mentioned series, the company explicitly chose not to renew. This strategic choice leads to the content disappearing from the service.

Netflix began co-producing The Last Kingdom after its first season. This move occurred not long after the company entered the original programming business. The timing coincided with the peak of Game of Thrones' massive global success.

The surge in popularity of Game of Thrones prompted other platforms to seek their own replacements. They aimed to capture the same audience looking for high-budget fantasy and historical epics. Netflix entered into a similar agreement for the History Channel series Vikings.

Creative Origins and Cast Information

The Last Kingdom is based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell. The series stars Alexander Dreymon and Tobias Santelmann in the lead roles. These actors portray the central characters that drive the historical narrative forward.

Netflix aired the Vikings spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, between 2022 and 2024. This demonstrates the company's continued investment in the historical genre. The company is still trying to produce a Game of Thrones-level fantasy hit.

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This effort persists despite having poached that show's creative duo. The streaming service continues to target the high-stakes historical market. The removal of The Last Kingdom leaves a significant gap in this specific genre on the platform.

Impact on Streaming Catalog and Future

The departure of The Last Kingdom affects the international availability of the series. Fans who relied on Netflix for streaming access must find alternative methods to watch. The show was a cornerstone of the platform's historical fiction offerings.

The specific removal date is set for December. This timing follows the November 5 removal of The End of the F***ing World. These consecutive departures highlight the shifting landscape of licensing agreements.

Netflix's strategy of acquiring international rights allows for broader reach without permanent ownership. When these rights expire, content returns to original broadcasters or other platforms. The Last Kingdom will now seek new distribution partners or remain exclusive to its original rights holders.