Netflix launches the new WWII documentary series Behind Enemy Lines, directed by Rob Coldstream and narrated by Josh Brolin, premiering December 2 on the streaming platform.

Netflix is expanding its extensive library of World War II content with a new documentary series titled 'World War II: Behind Enemy Lines'. This upcoming release follows the successful launch of 'World War II: From the Frontlines' in 2023, continuing the streamer's commitment to historical storytelling. The new docuseries is scheduled to stream exclusively on Netflix starting December 2. It aims to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of military operations by focusing on specific, often overlooked perspectives of the global conflict.

New Series Focuses on 101st Airborne Missions

The core subject of the new documentary is the daring missions conducted by the 101st Airborne division. The narrative spans the critical period from D-Day to VE-Day, offering a chronological account of Allied advances into Nazi-occupied Europe. The series serves as a direct companion to the previously released 'World War II: From the Frontlines'. However, it shifts the lens to highlight the experiences of soldiers operating behind enemy lines rather than general frontline engagements.

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Production Team Returns with Colorized Archival Footage

Rob Coldstream returns as the director for this project, maintaining the high production values seen in the previous series. The visual style remains consistent, utilizing restored and colorized archival footage to bring historical events to life. The production also incorporates previously unseen archival materials that offer fresh insights into the war. This visual approach is designed to immerse viewers in the era, making the historical accounts feel immediate and tangible.

Josh Brolin Provides Narration for the Series

Josh Brolin, known for his role in 'Avengers: Endgame', has been cast as the narrator for the documentary. His voice will guide the audience through the personal accounts and historical footage presented in the series. The casting of a prominent Hollywood actor adds a layer of accessibility and interest to the historical content. This aligns with Netflix's strategy of using high-profile talent to attract broader audiences to documentary programming.

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Follows Success of Emmy Award Winning Predecessor

The new series is produced by the same team behind 'World War II: From the Frontlines'. That previous six-part series was narrated by John Boyega and achieved significant critical acclaim. It won two 2024 News & Documentary Emmy Awards for Outstanding Graphic Design and Outstanding Music Composition. The success of the earlier series demonstrated a strong audience appetite for this type of historical content on the streaming platform.

Documentary Explores Multiple Sides of the Conflict

While the new focus is on the 101st Airborne, the series continues to present a multifaceted view of the war. It includes personal accounts from soldiers, civilians, and survivors from multiple sides of the conflict. This approach ensures that the narrative is not one-sided, providing context to the broader geopolitical situation. The series covers the early German expansion and the eventual push into Berlin, though not exhaustively.

Streaming Release Date and Platform Availability

Viewers can watch 'World War II: Behind Enemy Lines' on Netflix beginning December 2. The series is part of a broader trend where streaming services are investing heavily in historical dramas and documentaries. Netflix has previously championed World War II-themed projects such as 'The Mosquito Bowl', 'Pressure', 'Coward', and 'Lucky Strike'. The release of this documentary further cements the platform's position as a leading source for WWII content. Fans of historical documentaries have a new title to look forward to this winter season.