Netflix Releases Successful Movies & Series in 2026

One of the biggest movies released by Netflix in 2026 was 'The Rip', a crime thriller. Another successful movie was 'War Machine', which gained massive popularity gaining 125 million views during its first three months. The series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' will also be re-released this month.

Netflix has had a successful year so far, releasing two of its biggest movies and several series. The first movie is 'The Rip' , a crime thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

'War Machine' is another movie that gained popularity, getting 125 million views during its first three months. 'One Piece' and 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' are series returning soon. One Piece is a fantasy franchise, while the other one falls into the same category as a TV remake.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' will release its second season on June 25th. The first season arrived in 2024





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Netflix Movies Series 'The Rip' 'War Machine' One Piece Avatar: The Last Airbender

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