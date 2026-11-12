Ray Gunn Release Dates Set With November Trailer Premiere Ahead of Netflix Launch

Netflix released a new Ray Gunn trailer for the animated sci-fi action film starring Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell, written and directed by Brad Bird.

Netflix has officially announced the release schedule for the animated sci-fi action film Ray Gunn, confirming a dual release path that begins with a limited theatrical run on December 4, 2026. The movie will then debut on the streaming platform on December 18, 2026, bringing the long-awaited project to a global audience after its successful premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

A new action-packed trailer released on November 12, 2026, provides the most detailed look yet at the film, revealing that private detective Ray Gunn, voiced by Sam Rockwell, is hired not only to solve a murder but also to protect pop star Venus Nova, played by Scarlett Johansson. The footage shows Gunn purchasing a teleportation weapon before visiting a client who is subsequently found murdered, setting the stage for a dangerous investigation that pits him against the most corrupt figures in the city.

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The narrative centers on a world where aliens outnumber humans, making Ray Gunn the last human detective, a concept originally conceived by writer-director Brad Bird in the 1990s. Bird developed the project while he was at Turner Feature Animation, where it was initially shelved before evolving from a hand-drawn feature into a 3D computer-animated production that Skydance Animation eventually produced.

As Gunn delves deeper into the case involving Venus Nova, he uncovers layers of conspiracy that connect the pop star to the larger criminal underworld, creating a tense relationship between the detective and his charge. The trailer highlights the noir vibes blending with an action-adventure tone, emphasizing the clash between Nova's public popularity and the private opinions of those around her.

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The film features an extensive ensemble cast beyond Rockwell and Johansson, including Tom Waits, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Rodriguez, Alan Tudyk, Michael Chernus, Patton Oswalt, Kathryn Hunter, and Kether Donohue in main roles. This star-studded lineup supports the complex world-building that critics have praised, noting the strong character development and innovative animation style.

Early reception from the BFI London Film Festival indicates that Ray Gunn has generated significant buzz, with reviews highlighting the unique setting and the effectiveness of the voice performances. The film is the fourth movie produced by Skydance Animation, following previous successful releases in the studio's catalog, and stands out for its Blade Runner-inspired aesthetic and mature storytelling.

Brad Bird brings his established filmmaking background, known for hits like The Iron Giant and The Incredibles, to ensure a unified creative vision from script to final presentation. His involvement guarantees a high level of quality control, which is evident in the trailer's seamless integration of mystery elements with futuristic action sequences.

Audience reactions to the new trailer have been enthusiastic, with many viewers expressing strong interest in watching the film upon its release. The marketing strategy of withholding the final mystery while showcasing high-octane action and character dynamics appears to be resonating well with potential viewers who enjoy sci-fi noir genres.

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The strategic release window positions Ray Gunn to capitalize on end-of-year viewing habits, offering a distinctive alternative to live-action blockbusters. The theatrical release allows early adopters to experience the film on the big screen, while the subsequent Netflix launch ensures broader accessibility for fans who prefer to watch at home.

With its unique premise, acclaimed director, and strong cast, Ray Gunn represents a significant entry in the animated film landscape. The combination of a compelling murder mystery and a futuristic setting offers a fresh take on the detective genre, promising to engage audiences seeking complex narratives and visual innovation.

The film's journey from an abandoned 1990s project to a modern animated feature reflects the persistence of creative vision in the face of industry challenges. Its eventual realization on Netflix marks a triumph for both Brad Bird and the production teams at Skydance Animation, who have brought this distinctive story to life with precision and flair.

As the December release dates approach, anticipation continues to build for Ray Gunn, with both critics and audiences eager to see how the story resolves. The new trailer has successfully teased the action and mystery without giving away the final answers, ensuring that viewers will have a compelling reason to tune in for the full experience.