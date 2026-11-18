Gentle Monster, starring Léa Seydoux and Catherine Deneuve, premieres on Netflix November 18, 2026. This psychological thriller follows a pianist confronting her husband's hidden dark past in their country home.

Netflix begins streaming the Austrian psychological drama Gentle Monster on November 18, 2026. The film premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 15 before enjoying a limited theatrical release in select U.S. theaters starting October 30. It is now available across major markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Gentle Monster Plot And Main Cast Details

Gentle Monster follows Lucy Weiss, a concert pianist portrayed by Léa Seydoux. She relocates her family to a secluded country house to help her husband Philip, played by Laurence Rupp, recover from severe burnout. The quiet domestic peace is shattered when police arrive unexpectedly at their new home. Philip faces a serious criminal accusation that forces Lucy to confront the possibility that she never truly knew the man she loves.

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The production features a distinguished ensemble cast beyond its leads. Jella Haase appears as Elsa Kühn and legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve portrays Eloise. Additional performances are delivered by Malo Blanchet, Anton Rubtsov, Nils Strunk, Sylvester Groth, Patrycja Ziółkowska, and Regina Fritsch. The film serves as a tense examination of marital trust and hidden identities.

Director Marie Kreutzer And Production Team

Marie Kreutzer wrote and directed Gentle Monster following her 2022 historical drama Corsage. That previous work was selected as Austria's official submission for the Academy Award for International Feature Film. Kreutzer's return to the festival circuit and subsequent streaming release highlights her standing in European cinema.

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The production involved a robust international team of producers and executive producers. Johanna Scherz and Alexander Glehr served as producers for the project. Executive producers include Timo Argillander, Kristina Börjeson, Naomi Despres, Fionnuala Jamison, Nathanaël Karmitz, Michèle Marshall, and Andrea Scarso. The film also features music by French singer-songwriter and composer Camille.

Gentle Monster Streaming Availability And Release

Netflix acquired the streaming rights to Gentle Monster for a global rollout starting November 18, 2026. The platform now hosts the title in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Viewers can access the film directly through the Netflix interface in these regions.

The release strategy moved from a prestigious festival premiere in May to limited theatrical distribution in October. This pathway allowed the film to build critical momentum before its digital debut. The timing ensures the film reaches a broad audience while maintaining the prestige associated with its Cannes screening.

Context Within Entertainment Industry Landscape

Entertainment and Gaming Writer Christie D'Silva covers major releases for Evolve Media. She holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mumbai University. Her reporting focuses on cinema and gaming industry developments.

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The November 2026 streaming calendar includes other notable titles such as Obsession. Netflix continues to expand its library with international dramas alongside thriller and horror genres. The addition of Gentle Monster strengthens the platform's offering in the European drama category. The film joins other high-profile additions in a competitive digital landscape.