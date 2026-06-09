Netflix Releases Exclusive Documentary on Norway's Historic Return to World Cup After 26 Years

A new two-part Netflix documentary series captures the Norway men's national football team's qualification journey and emotional return to the FIFA World Cup after a 26-year absence, featuring stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, as they prepare for a tough Group I stage against France, Senegal, and Iraq.

Netflix has released a two-part documentary series following the Norway men's national football team's emotional journey back to the global stage after a 26-year absence.

The series, which premiered on June 9, just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 12, provides exclusive, inside access to the team's World Cup qualification campaign. It features global football stars Martin Ødegaard, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth, and Antonio Nusa, alongside head coach Ståle Solbakken. Norway's last major tournament appearance was in 1998, and they had never won a knockout game prior to this qualification cycle.

Antonio Nusa reflected on the experience, stating, Last year was a crazy year for us, and I'm glad we captured it on film so that these lifelong memories can be shown in top quality. Martin Ødegaard added, It was incredible for us to qualify for the World Cup, especially considering how long it had been since the last time we made it. Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Emil Trier directed the series, produced by Novemberfilm.

Trier described his vision: This is the story of a team, and an entire country, that has waited far too long to return to a major tournament. Norway now faces a challenging group stage at the 2026 World Cup in North America, drawn into Group I alongside former world champions France and African powerhouse Senegal.

Their opening match against Iraq is scheduled for June 17 at Boston Stadium, followed by a game against Senegal on June 23 and a group stage closer against France on June 27





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