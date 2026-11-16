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Netflix Release: The Body Horror Series Premieres November 11

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Netflix Release: The Body Horror Series Premieres November 11
The Body · Netflix · Quinn Shephard
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Quinn Shephard directs The Body, a Netflix horror series starring Sofia Wylie and Kristina Bogic, exploring secrets and supernatural visions among a Catholic school dance team.

The Netflix original series The Body officially premiered on November 11, marking a significant entry in the streaming platform's horror roster. This eight-episode thriller is driven by the creative vision of writer and director Quinn Shephard, who also helmed Under the Bridge. The show centers on a high-stakes supernatural mystery involving a Catholic school dance team known as The Lions.

Cast and Key Characters Defined

Principal photography and narrative focus revolve around a core ensemble of young performers and their mentors. Kristina Bogic stars as Anya, serving as a captain of the dance team. Sara Boustany plays Elise, who shares captain duties alongside Anya. Geena Meszaros portrays Lisbeth, a hopeful member trying to earn her spot within the group. Sofia Wylie takes on the role of Grace Franklin, a central character caught in the middle of the unfolding events.

Also readNetflix's The Body Becomes Global Hit Dividing Critics and Fans

Plot Mechanics and Supernatural Elements

The narrative trigger occurs during a Halloween celebration where the team engages in a mock sacrifice ritual. Although the participants intend this as a joke, the situation turns menacing for Grace Franklin when she finds herself at the center of the circle. Following the event, the team members begin experiencing vivid visions. These shared hallucinations create a complex dynamic where teammates initially protect each other to hide their experiences.

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Stakeholder Motivations and Team Dynamics

Conflict arises as the girls must continue interacting at school while keeping their supernatural encounters secret. The pressure to maintain silence fractures their unity, leading to individual versions of the truth. The coaching staff adds to the tension, with coach Gabby Windey supervising the group. Windey previously appeared on The Traitors, bringing a known authoritative presence to her role in managing the secrets of the dance team.

Release Status and Platform Availability

All eight episodes of The Body are now available for streaming on Netflix. The release follows the initial premiere date of November 11, allowing viewers to binge the entire season. The series positions itself within the horror genre by exploring themes of isolation and gaslighting among friends. It draws thematic comparisons to Yellowjackets through its focus on teenage drama and shared traumatic experiences.

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The Body Netflix Quinn Shephard Sofia Wylie Kristina Bogic Gabby Windey Sara Boustany

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