Netflix Keeps Russell Brand Special Re:Birth After Rape Conviction and 10-Year Sentence

Netflix will not remove Russell Brand's 2018 stand-up special Re:Birth despite his conviction for rape and three sexual assaults. The streamer has stopped promoting the show but says members should have viewing freedom.

Netflix has confirmed it will not remove Russell Brand's 2018 stand-up special Re:Birth from its platform, despite his conviction for rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor was jailed for ten years and six months at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Netflix said it had no intention of removing the show but has stopped actively promoting it to subscribers. The streaming service said the show will not feature in Netflix viewing recommendations and does not appear when users search for Brand's name.

Also read Russell Brand sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

Netflix Keeps Brand Show But Hides It From Search

However, Re:Birth can still be found by searching for British stand-up comedy. A Netflix spokesperson told The Telegraph that giving viewers the freedom to choose what they watch remained a priority. The spokesperson said: We prioritise choice and control for our members: the freedom to watch what, how and when you want, with recommendations and ratings to inform those choices. Netflix has a high bar for content removals.

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The streamer previously stood by Dave Chappelle over his views on transgender rights and in 2022 rebuffed calls to take down Jimmy Carr's special. Re:Birth was released on Netflix on December 4, 2018. It was filmed in front of a live audience at the Hackney Empire in East London. During the special, Brand references his sexual escapades while reflecting on how long it took to conceive his first child with his wife, Laura Brand, who is thanked in the credits.

Brand said during the show: I've hardly been conservative with sperm. Giving the stuff away like sticky confetti. The real miracle is that one of them's been allowed to germinate instead of being squandered in a stranger's eyelashes. Commenting on the birth of his daughter, he added: There ain't nothing like seeing a vagina coming out of a vagina to make you re-evaluate your attitude towards people with vaginas.

Brand Convicted Of Rape And Sexual Assaults

It's like f***ing Russian dolls in vaginas leading back to the dawn of time! Brand was convicted last Thursday of raping a woman he met at one of his gigs in 2009. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting three other women at the peak of his fame between 2004 and 2009. The rape took place at his home address in Hampstead, London.

The three other sexual assaults, where Brand forcefully kissed, groped and assaulted the women, took place in a Soho bar in central London, a Channel 4 radio studio and a Capital Radio building. Brand was also accused of two other rape counts and an attempted indecent assault, but was cleared of those charges. He denied all the charges. Brand's first sex offence conviction was for outraging public decency when he stripped naked at Piccadilly Circus.

In sentencing remarks following the four-week trial, Mr Justice Bennathan described Brand as a sexual predator and said his fame protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 and other outlets reported allegations. The judge paid tribute to the determination and bravery of the women who made complaints about Brand.

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Judge Calls Brand A Predator, Inmate Taunts Him In Jail

Bennathan said: Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent. The judge also said the offences, often committed in public, showed Brand's staggering arrogance. Brand is not seeing the funny side as he faces the full force of abuse from fellow inmates during his first 24 hours in prison, according to sources.

A murderer reportedly welcomed the rapist comic to prison life with a mocking comment. The case has sparked wider discussion about celebrity culture and accountability. Broadcaster Jonathan Ross released a statement saying he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of both Brand and David Walliams. TV agent warnings about Walliams allegedly grooming teenage girls were reportedly ignored by bosses years ago.

Former Big Brother's Bit on the Side makeup artist Lou Teasdale claimed girls would sign NDAs and have their phones taken away before being left alone with a famous man. Comedian Sean Lock, who died in 2021, had openly clashed with Brand and said he feared his daughter bringing home a man like Brand. Richard Osman also hit out at Brand, calling him talentless sleaze. Donald Trump Jr defended Brand in a bizarre video.

Controversy Over Netflix's Decision To Retain Re:Birth

Netflix's decision to keep Re:Birth available has drawn criticism, but the streamer says viewers should have the freedom to choose what they watch. The show remains available to stream despite the growing controversy surrounding Brand's comedy special.