Netflix Pride And Prejudice Cast and Release Details Revealed for 2026

Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin lead Netflix's new Pride and Prejudice series writing by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn. Premiere date December 2026.

Netflix has officially announced the complete cast for its highly anticipated six-episode adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, Pride and Prejudice. The streaming giant confirmed that the series will star Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy and Emma Corrin as the spirited Elizabeth Bennet. This fresh interpretation promises to bring modern sensibilities to the beloved Regency-era romance while honoring the source material's intricate social commentary.

Leading Roles And Main Cast Members

The core romantic leads, Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin, will also serve as executive producers on the project, marking a significant creative expansion of their roles beyond acting. They are joined by an ensemble of acclaimed British actors who will inhabit the supporting roles within the Bennet family circle. Olivia Colman takes on the demanding role of Mrs. Bennet, bringing her signature comedic timing to the anxious mother character. Rufus Sewell portrays Mr. Bennet, the patriarch of the household, who often retreats into his library to escape his wife's hysteria.

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The ensemble cast also features Louis Partridge as the charming but deceitful Mr. Wickham. Jamie Demetriou steps into the role of the obsequious Mr. Collins, a cousin who stands to inherit the Longbourn estate. Rounding out the principal cast is Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, the wealthy and amiable neighbor whose initial attraction to Jane Bennet sets much of the plot in motion. These casting choices have been widely praised by industry observers for their blend of traditional prestige and contemporary charisma.

Creative Team And Production Details

Dolly Alderton has been tasked with writing the adaptation, bringing her distinct voice to the screenplay after gaining widespread acclaim for her memoir and series My Father My Son. Alderton described the project as a privilege for her generation of storytellers, noting that she viewed Jane Austen's novel as the blueprint for romantic comedy. She praised the source material as a gift to adapt, highlighting its perfect blend of drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. This perspective suggests a tone that balances the serious emotional stakes of the original text with accessible humor.

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Euros Lyn directs the period drama, overseeing the visual aesthetic and pacing of the six-episode arc. The production is a joint venture between Netflix and Lookout Point, a BBC Studios company. Principal photography took place across multiple United Kingdom locations starting in July 2025. The crew utilized Spitalfields in East London and the Peak District in Derbyshire for various scenes. Additionally, the historic town of Rye in East Sussex stood in as the fictional village of Meryton, providing the authentic architectural backdrop required for the Regency setting.

Marketing Release And Audience Response

Netflix released the official trailer for the series on October 29, 2026, generating immediate buzz across social media platforms. Since its debut, the trailer has accumulated over 2.1 million views on YouTube, indicating strong pre-release interest from global audiences. The rapid accumulation of views suggests that the combination of the familiar story, the high-profile cast, and the modern creative team has resonated effectively with potential viewers. This marketing momentum positions the series as a major contender in the upcoming television landscape.

Future Prospects And Actor Career Trajectories

The announcement of Jack Lowden's role comes at an interesting juncture for his career, particularly regarding rumors about the next James Bond. While casting odds for the next James Bond role have shifted recently, with Callum Turner reportedly overtaking other contenders with a 63% chance according to bookmaker William Hill, Lowden remains in the conversation. Lowden currently sits at 2/1 odds in that race, a significant improvement from earlier assessments. This dual focus on period drama and potential blockbuster action highlights his versatility as a leading man in Hollywood.

The series is scheduled to premiere on December 3, 2026. This timeline allows ample opportunity for the production team to finalize post-production effects and marketing campaigns. The faithful yet fresh retelling of Austen's classic story aims to appeal to both long-time fans of the novel and new audiences discovering the narrative for the first time. As the December 2026 release date approaches, expectations continue to rise for what is being billed as a definitive modern adaptation of one of literature's most enduring tales.