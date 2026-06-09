Netflix Preschool Exec Heather Tilert Upped To VP Kids & Family Series

Netflix's Preschool Content head Heather Tilert has been promoted to VP Of Kids & Family Series.

Emmy Confusion: Why ‘Heated Rivalry’ Is Not Eligible But Fellow Acquisition ‘Lord Of The Flies’ Is & Why Hulu’s ‘Rivals’ Is International Emmy Winner‘s Preschool Content team as Director of Preschool Series since joining the streamer in 2018, has been promoted to VP of Kids & Family Series.

In the newly created role, Tilert will oversee programming strategy and development across preschool series, animation, and kids & family unscripted series . She will continue to report to John Derderian, VP of Kids & Family TV and Animation Series.

'Squid Game', 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' & 'Exit' Actors Board Netflix's Korean Crime Thriller 'Paper Man'movie franchise. Additionally, Netflix announced the launch of Playground, a new app where kids can play games and explore their favorite characters, from Peppa Pig to Sesame Street. The Wonder Pets! Hugh Jackman, Ridley Scott, Jack Thorne Pilot ‘Treasure Island’ Movie PackageJason Momoa Exiting Sony’s Vidgame Pic From Justin Lin: The DishComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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