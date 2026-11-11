Netflix to Release Russell Brand Documentary 'Open Secret' on November 13

Netflix will release a documentary about Russell Brand, who was recently jailed for rape and sexual assault. The film, titled 'Russell Brand: Open Secret', will premiere on November 13.

Netflix will release a documentary about Russell Brand on November 13. The film, titled Russell Brand: Open Secret, will follow Brand from comedy stardom to a criminal trial.

It features inside voices and archive footage about the investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times. Brand, 51, was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison at Southwark Crown Court. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The documentary was referenced during Brand's trial.

Also read Netflix Keeps Russell Brand's Controversial Comedy Special on Platform Despite Rape Conviction

Netflix Produces Russell Brand Documentary

Mark Pinheiro, a former friend, gave evidence that a producer had approached him about the Netflix show. Netflix has previously produced glossy documentaries about high-profile British sex offenders through 72 Films. The streamer also holds Brand's 2018 stand-up special filmed at Hackney Empire in London. In that special, Brand joked about his sexual escapades.

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He said he had hardly been conservative with sperm, giving it away like sticky confetti. He said the real miracle was that one had been allowed to germinate instead of being squandered. The stand-up special will not feature in Netflix viewing recommendations and does not appear when searching Brand's name. It can still be found by searching for British stand-up comedy.

A Netflix source said the platform prioritizes choice and control for members, offering freedom to watch what they want with recommendations and ratings to inform those choices. Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a four-week trial. In sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Bennathan described Brand as a sexual predator. He said Brand's fame protected him until 2023.

Judge Tributes Bravery of Complainants

The judge paid tribute to the determination and bravery of the women who made complaints. He said that whatever women wear, wherever they go, or whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like Russell Brand act without their consent. The documentary release comes as TV chiefs face a legal crackdown to protect girls from predatory entertainers.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is hauling broadcasters in for a showdown next week. This follows claims that David Walliams' alleged preying on young women was an open secret in the industry, similar to Brand. Both Brand and Walliams are said to have become so powerful and lucrative for broadcasters that their behaviour went unchallenged. Walliams, 55, has denied claims that he groomed schoolgirls, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old, and pestered teenagers for sex.

He said he was not a sexual predator. Ms Nandy vowed to draw a line in the sand when she meets entertainment leaders. She threatened laws to clean up the industry if they do not act. The documentary also touches on the Noughties era, when Brand, Walliams, and their celebrity cronies were at their sleaziest.

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Industry Reckoning for Celebrity Predators

Comedian Kate Smurthwaite revealed that friends warned each other about men in the industry in a female comics' WhatsApp group. David Walliams came up over and over again in that group. Katie Hind witnessed the debauchery and had her own lucky escapes. There is also the inside story of the day Brand's then-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith hired him a £500 full-figured masseuse, who was later hit by a gagging order.

Amanda Platell wrote about why she refuses to believe Jonathan Ross was genuinely unaware of what Brand and Walliams were up to in the sordid Noughties. Jamie Osman, 55, worked as a creative director at Endemol UK, the production company that gave Brand his big break. Osman said he never worked with Brand and never met him, but right from the beginning he thought Brand was awful and talentless.

Brand Career Path and Endemol Role

He added that he had heard Brand had a reputation for being a sleaze. Brand served as Endemol UK's Deputy Creative Director in 2004 and Creative Director from 2005 onwards, focusing on developing and producing quiz and game shows. Brand was hired by Endemol in 2004, three years after he was fired from his first TV presenting job at MTV when he arrived to work dressed as Osama bin Laden on September 12, 2001.

After attending rehab for drug addiction, he landed a hosting role on Big Brother's spin-off show Big Brother's Eforum, later renamed Big Mouth, in 2004, produced by Endemol UK.