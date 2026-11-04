Netflix Power Rangers Once and Always Continuity Errors

Analysis of how the Netflix special ignored decades of lore to reunite original Mighty Morphin Rangers, creating timeline inconsistencies.

The brief partnership between Netflix and Hasbro failed to deliver the definitive reboot many fans expected. Instead, it produced a nostalgic reunion in the 2023 special titled Power Rangers: Once & Always. This project marked the thirtieth anniversary of the franchise by bringing back the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.

Nostalgia Over Narrative Accuracy

The special features Zack under Walter Emanuel Jones, Billy played by David Yost, Rocky portrayed by Steve Cardenas, and Kat as Catherine Sutherland. They fight a robotic reincarnation of Rita Repulsa in a story that feels like a direct continuation from 1996. The experience offers heavy nostalgia for viewers who last watched in the early 1990s.

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However, dedicated fans noticed significant issues with the storytelling approach. The production prioritized emotional connection over factual consistency within the established universe. By focusing solely on the original lineup, the narrative shortcuts made previous decades of adventures feel disposable.

Timeline Inconsistencies Revealed

The four returning heroes never actually served together as a single team during the original run. Zack left alongside Trini and Jason when new members arrived in season two. Kat joined even later, replacing Kimberly during season three. The special treats them as one cohesive unit despite this reality.

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The opening sequence ignores the canonical parting ways of the original MMPR Rangers. Tommy returns in his Green Ranger form rather than his White Ranger suit. The script provides no explanation for this choice or how the group reunited after thirty years apart.

Disregard for Franchise Evolution

This selective history is disrespectful to the legacy of the broader Power Rangers series. The franchise survived for decades because it kept changing and reinventing itself. Characters acquired different powers and built lives beyond Angel Grove across multiple iterations.

A thirtieth anniversary special should have celebrated this adaptability instead of ignoring it. While Easter eggs like the Bandora Protocol appear, they lack meaningful connection to other eras. The result is a celebration that undermines the very foundation of the show's longevity.