Netflix posted a 'Hunting Wives' Thanksgiving message on X as the show dropped its second season starring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 landing on the streamer today, Netflix posted a clip of leads Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman in bed together overlaid with the message “this thanksgiving plate.

” In the short clip, the pair say “I love you” to each other, one of several Netflix X posts this morning aboutStarring Snow and Åkerman as Sophie and Margo, a newcomer to an East Texas town and the town’s leading socialite,, which is based on the May Cobb novel, has been a huge hit for Netflix. It follows Sophie as she gets closer to Margo, becoming entangled in a web of obsession, secrets and ultimately murder when a teenage girl is found dead in the woods near where the Hunting Wives meet.

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After initially being produced for Starz before shifting to Netflix, Season 1 launched last summer and drew big ratings, moreso when Netflix made a deal with Lionsgate to buy the show back in most international markets. Season 2 dropped all eight episodes today on the platform.