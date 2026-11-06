Netflix Invests $200 Million in Turkish Productions for 2026-2028 Milestone Expansion

Netflix commits $200 million to Turkish productions from 2026 to 2028, creating jobs and highlighting the country's growing role in global entertainment.

Netflix has committed approximately $200 million to fund new film and television series productions across Türkiye, marking a significant milestone in its ten-year presence in the country. This substantial financial injection, spanning the period from 2026 to 2028, is designed to bolster the local creative industries while establishing new employment opportunities for professionals in the region. The streaming giant announced this strategic move alongside its plans to showcase diverse genres, ranging from psychological thrillers and fantasy narratives to family dramas and romantic comedies.

The core of this investment involves filming new productions in various cities throughout Türkiye, thereby distributing economic benefits beyond major metropolitan centers. Netflix stated that these new projects will not only expand the volume of content available to its global subscriber base but also serve as a catalyst for job creation within the local creative sector. The initiative aligns with the company's goal to highlight the versatility and high production quality of Turkish storytelling on an international stage. By committing to this three-year timeline, Netflix aims to sustain momentum in a market that has increasingly become a hub for high-end audiovisual content production.

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In addition to direct funding, Netflix is launching a project pitch event scheduled for November 30 to identify and nurture emerging talent within the Turkish creative community. This specific event will allow screenwriters, directors, and producers who have not previously collaborated with Netflix Türkiye to present their concepts directly to the company's content development teams. This initiative is part of a broader educational effort that includes more than 40 free training programs conducted over the past decade, covering critical skills such as screenwriting, visual effects, directing, and adaptation workshops. The company also highlighted its Türkiye Talent Map program, which has been operational for two years and has successfully connected young professionals in various cities with specialized training opportunities.

Official government responses have been highly positive, with Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, president of Türkiye's Investment and Finance Office, describing the country as an increasingly vital center for the global film and television industry. Daglioglu attributed this status to the nation's robust production capacity, a highly skilled workforce, and growing international visibility, noting that Türkiye leads the world in annual television series episode production. He further emphasized that the country is home to the world's third-largest and Europe's largest film production facility, underscoring its infrastructural advantages. According to Daglioglu, Turkish series exported to 190 countries reach over 1 billion viewers, generating more than $1 billion in export revenue and demonstrating the industry's global competitiveness. The government has further supported this growth through the Strong Hub for Investment programme, which reduces the tax rate on income from service exports to zero.

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Digital media executives view this investment as a validation of the region's creative potential, with Diego Avalos, Netflix Vice President of Content for Spain, Portugal, Türkiye, and the Middle East, citing a decade of successful local collaboration. Avalos noted that over the past ten years, the company has filmed in more than 30 Turkish cities and delivered over 90 local productions to global audiences. These productions have consistently ranked in Netflix Top 10 lists in more than 90 countries, reflecting the widespread international appeal of Turkish creative talent. Avalos expressed pride in being part of the industry and sharing these productions with audiences worldwide, particularly those in Türkiye.

The forthcoming investment is expected to unlock previously untold stories from different parts of Anatolia, broadening the geographic and cultural scope of Netflix original content. This expansion includes plans to extend the Türkiye Talent Map program to three additional cities in Anatolia during its next phase, ensuring that professional development opportunities reach deeper into the country. The combined effect of direct production investment, educational initiatives, and government incentives is projected to create sustained employment opportunities and further integrate Türkiye into the global entertainment supply chain. This strategic move solidifies Netflix's position as a key partner in the nation's economic and cultural development, setting the stage for increased output and visibility in the coming years.