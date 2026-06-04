Netflix Pauses Denzel Washington's Hannibal Biopic Over Budget Concerns

Netflix has paused pre-production on the untitled Hannibal biopic starring Denzel Washington and directed by Antoine Fuqua due to budget issues, despite positive momentum with location scouting and casting.

After nearly three years of development, Netflix has paused production on the untitled Hannibal biopic starring Denzel Washington and directed by Antoine Fuqua . The project, first announced in late 2023, was poised to be a major historical epic exploring the life of the legendary Carthaginian general who famously crossed the Alps with war elephants to challenge Rome.

However, according to sources cited by Deadline, the streamer and producers have hit budget constraints that have stalled pre-production, which was already underway with location scouting in Italy and casting efforts. The pause comes as Fuqua recently wrapped the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which itself has a sequel in development, and as Washington balances a busy slate of upcoming projects.

The Hannibal film had been in early stages, with John Logan, the acclaimed screenwriter of Gladiator and Skyfall, attached to pen the script. Washington and Fuqua, who have collaborated on films like Training Day and The Equalizer series, were reportedly passionate about bringing the story of Hannibal Barca to the screen, focusing on his military campaigns and his strategic brilliance against the Roman Republic.

Sources emphasize that the decision to pause is not due to creative differences or personal conflicts; instead, it centers on financial negotiations. The film was aiming for a shoot in Italy later this year, leveraging historic locations to add authenticity, but the budget concerns have led Netflix to reevaluate the project's scope. Despite the setback, insiders suggest that conversations are ongoing and optimistic. The hiatus may allow for script refinements or alternative financing models.

Washington, now 69, remains committed to the role, and Fuqua's schedule may open up after Michael's promotional cycle. The Hannibal biopic joins a growing list of high-profile historical epics in Hollywood, but also reflects the current industry trend of tightening budgets amid streaming wars. For now, fans of Washington and historical dramas will have to wait, but the project is not officially canceled.

Like many developments in Hollywood, this could simply be a temporary pause before the elephants finally march again





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