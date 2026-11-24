Netflix is trialing a new partnership with the BBC in which it will stream CBeebies preschool shows and fund new commissions

As part of a limited trial, 24 programs from the CBeebies library will be made available via a dedicated CBeebies-branded hub from Dec. 2 in the U.K. The titles will also be made available on Netflix globally in a distribution deal managed by BBC Studios.

The partnership has echoes of several that Netflix — and streaming rival Disney+ — have been making with global broadcasters over the last year. In France, Netflix subscribers can now access TF1’s live linear channels and on-demand catalogue on the streamer, while Disney+ has a deal in which a rotating selection of ITV shows are available to its U.K. subscribers. But, alongside the global nature, this deal appears to be the first such arrangement to focus solely on preschool programming.

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Netflix — which hasn’t produced much kids content in the U.K. — has also said it has committed to “funding a small number” of new CBeebies commissions, without providing any further details. For the BBC, which hit a jackpot with the pre-school series “Bluey” , the partnership gives it a chance to expand the reach of some of its other kids favorites.

“The BBC has some of the world’s most loved content and brands, and we’re always looking at how we can help more audiences discover them,” said the BBC’s chief content officer Kate Phillips. “This limited trial will make a curated selection of CBeebies programmes available on Netflix, while BBC iPlayer remains the home of the full CBeebies experience.

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It’s an opportunity to learn more about how partnerships can help us extend the reach of our content, which is already appreciated by millions across the U.K. every day, deliver greater value for audiences and champion outstanding British creativity. ” Added Netflix’s VP of U.K. content Anne Mensah: “CBeebies holds a special and unrivalled place in the hearts of U.K. families and we are delighted to bring that love to all our Netflix homes in the U.K. and beyond.

This unique partnership allows us to work hand in hand with the BBC to support our brilliant British kids’ programme makers. We want to build a fun and safe space parents can feel good about, with content their kids will love. ”Penelope Cruz to Star in and Produce Netflix Drama ‘Patricia’ From ‘On the Fringes’ Director Juan Diego BottoJeon Do-yeon on Oscar Contender ‘Possible Love,’ Korean Cinema’s Commercial Pull and Her ‘Greater Thirst’ for Stories