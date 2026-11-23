Netflix subscribers watch less original content while acquired hits like MGM+'s From dominate Nielsen ratings with over 5 billion minutes viewed.

Netflix is currently navigating a significant shift in viewer behavior as audiences increasingly avoid completing series created exclusively for the platform. The streaming giant has observed that many subscribers begin watching Netflix Originals but do not finish the episodes, nor do they complete the entire season. This trend presents a unique challenge for a service that has historically championed the binge-watching model, where all episodes of a show are released simultaneously for on-demand viewing.

Streaming Data Reveals Viewer Habits

Nielsen streaming data indicates that while total engagement with the platform remains high, the specific category of Netflix Originals is experiencing a decline in completion rates. Users are still spending time on the service, but their attention is shifting away from content produced or acquired primarily by Netflix itself. This behavioral change suggests that the traditional model of releasing full seasons at once may be losing its effectiveness in retaining audience interest to the very end of a storyline.

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MGM+ Title From Dominates Ratings

In contrast to the struggles with in-house content, Netflix has found substantial success by licensing material from other streaming services. The most prominent example of this strategy is the horror-thriller series From, which originated on the smaller platform MGM+ before arriving on Netflix. Despite MGM+ undergoing various branding changes and remaining relatively obscure to the general public due to its ownership by Amazon, the show has achieved massive cultural traction.

Nielsen reported that From became the most-watched series not only on Netflix but across the entire streaming landscape during the tracking week of November 2 to November 8. The show accumulated 1.69 million views in that single week, securing its position as the top scripted show for the period. This performance is particularly notable given that From consists of only 30 episodes, yet it outperformed long-running series like Grey's Anatomy and The Big Bang Theory, which boast hundreds of episodes in their respective libraries.

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Viewership Milestones and Platform Strategy

The surge in popularity for From has pushed its cumulative watch time past the 5 billion minutes watched mark exclusively on Netflix. This metric underscores the effectiveness of Netflix's strategy to curate and integrate high-performing external content into its catalog. By adding movies and shows from diverse studios, the platform has seen measurable success in engaging users who might otherwise disengage from original productions.

Implications for the Streaming Industry

The divergence between original content completion rates and the success of acquired hits like From highlights a potential evolution in how consumers interact with subscription services. It suggests that while the volume of original programming remains high, the quality and marketing of licensed content can drive superior engagement metrics. This dynamic is reshaping how streaming services approach content acquisition and retention strategies in a highly competitive market.