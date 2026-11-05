Netflix Orders Two Seasons Of Twilight Animated Series From Lionsgate

Lionsgate announces Netflix has ordered two seasons of the adult animated Twilight series, based on Stephenie Meyer's books, which grossed $3.3 billion globally.

Lionsgate announced that Netflix has officially ordered two seasons of a new adult animated series based on the Twilight universe. The announcement came during the studio's recent quarterly earnings call, confirming the expansion of the popular franchise into a new format. This move marks a significant step in continuing the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen beyond the original films.

Production Order Confirmed For Animated Series

The core development involves a two-season commitment for the adult animated project titled Midnight Sun. This series will be based on the best-selling book series written by Stephenie Meyer. The original film franchise launched in 2008 and followed the relationship between human Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, and vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson. The characters met in the fictional town of Forks, Washington.

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Financial Success Of The Original Film Franchise

The five Twilight movies were a massive commercial success despite receiving generally negative reviews from critics. The films grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide, demonstrating a strong global fanbase. This financial performance justifies the investment in expanding the intellectual property through new media formats. The studio views the animated series as a way to engage existing audiences while potentially attracting new viewers.

Author Involvement In Creative Process

Stephenie Meyer and her team will be very hands-on with the production of the animated series. They are running the process alongside Lionsgate and Netflix to ensure the adaptation aligns with their vision. The studio expressed high expectations and hopes for the project's success. They aim to engage both the studio's audience and Meyer's audience in the continuation and expansion of her fictional universe.

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Next Steps For The Franchise Expansion

Lionsgate indicated that there is more information to come regarding the development of the series. The studio plans to continue updating stakeholders as production progresses. The focus remains on delivering a high-quality animated experience that respects the source material. The two-season order provides a clear framework for storytelling and character development.

The original films established a dedicated following that spans over a decade. The transition to adult animation allows for new creative possibilities while maintaining the core appeal of the story. Fans can expect updates as the project moves forward from pre-production to actual filming stages. The involvement of the original author ensures authenticity in the adaptation process.