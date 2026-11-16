Netflix has ordered a US series adaptation of Harlan Coben's book 'The Innocent' and signed an overall deal with producers StoryMath, expanding its lucrative partnership with the bestselling author.

Netflix has officially ordered a US television series adaptation of Harlan Coben's best-selling thriller novel, The Innocent. This new project represents the fifteenth adaptation of Coben's work produced by the streaming giant and marks a significant expansion of the studio's literary IP strategy. The announcement was made during the streamer's inaugural appearance at the Texas Book Festival, an event dedicated to celebrating the many successful adaptations of books into screen productions.

StoryMath and Coben Expand Partnership

The series will be developed by writer, showrunner, and executive producers Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien. Along with the series order, the trio has signed an overall deal with Netflix under their StoryMath production banner. This agreement cements a long-standing creative relationship between the producers and the platform. Hull, Wynbrandt, and Lilien previously collaborated on the creation of the Harlan Coben series I Will Find You, which also aired on Netflix.

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Harlan Coben and his son, Ben Coben, will serve as executive producers on the new series through their own entity, Final Twist Productions. Final Twist is also currently under an overall deal with Netflix, further integrating the Coben family's creative output into the studio's production ecosystem. This multi-layered partnership structure underscores the strategic importance of literary adaptations in Netflix's current content portfolio.

Producers and Studio Statements

In a joint statement, Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien expressed their enthusiasm for the new venture. They stated, we are thrilled to call Netflix our home and could not be more grateful to our friends Jinny Howe, Cole Galvin, James Flannery, Mike Azzolino, and of course, the incredible Harlan Coben, for their continued partnership. The producers highlighted that bringing I Will Find You to life and seeing it connect with audiences around the world was an amazing experience. They added that they are excited to bring their signature brand of twisty and propulsive storytelling to The Innocent and the many new stories they look forward to telling at Netflix.

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Cole Galvin, Netflix vice president of drama series, also weighed in on the collaboration. He noted that Harlan Coben is one of the great creative partnerships at Netflix and that The Innocent marks their 15th story together. Galvin emphasized that nobody builds a cannot-look-away thriller like Harlan. He praised the creative team for bringing their own incredible creativity to I Will Find You, which became a global hit for the streamer. Galvin concluded by stating that Netflix is thrilled to welcome the StoryMath team to the family and cannot wait for the world to get hooked on their Innocent.

I Will Find You Success and Future Projects

The decision to adapt The Innocent follows the massive success of I Will Find You. That series debuted in June 2026 and quickly became one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time. As of the latest data, the show ranks at number five on the all-time Top 10 list of English language TV shows on the streamer. It has accumulated over 120 million views, a testament to the enduring appeal of Coben's narratives.

Per Netflix, all of Coben's shows have pulled in over 450 million views in total. This collective viewership highlights the global reach and commercial viability of his work. The platform has a robust slate of upcoming adaptations planned. Future titles include the series Myron Bolitar and The Woods. These projects will join a extensive library of previous Coben adaptations available on the service.

The Innocent Plot and Adaptation History

This new series marks the second adaptation of The Innocent for Netflix. The book was previously adapted into the Spanish-language series El inocente in 2021. The original novel follows a story where Matt Hunter tries to break up a fight but ends up accidentally killing a man. Nine years later, he and his pregnant wife Olivia have pieced their lives back together. However, when mysterious deaths begin piling up with evidence pointing to Matt as the killer, the couple must work outside the law to find the truth.

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The production team for the new US adaptation is well-supported by industry representation. Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien are represented by CAA and Range. Additionally, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are also represented by attorney Todd Rubenstein. Robert Hull is represented by attorney Dave Ryan. This comprehensive support network facilitates the complex logistics of producing high-stakes television dramas for a global audience.

The extensive list of Coben's other projects with Netflix demonstrates the depth of this ongoing partnership. Previous titles include Fool Me Once, Run Away, Safe, The Woods, which is also a Polish series, El inocente, Gone for Good, Stay Close, Hold Tight, The Stranger, Missing You, Just One Look, and Caught. I Will Find You remains the most recent major addition to this catalogue. The addition of The Innocent to this growing roster solidifies Netflix's position as the premier destination for Harlan Coben thrillers.

As Netflix continues to leverage its catalog of literary adaptations, the focus remains on high-quality storytelling that resonates with international audiences. The involvement of established producers like StoryMath ensures that the narrative integrity of the source material is maintained. Fans of the genre can expect a production that combines suspenseful plotting with the production values associated with major streaming originals. The release timeline for The Innocent has not yet been announced, but the deal signifies a long-term commitment to the property.