Netflix has officially ordered a live-action Stranger Things spinoff titled Other Worlds. The 1950s Nevada prequel expands the franchise's multiverse lore and is set for a 2028 release.

Netflix has officially confirmed the development of a live-action spinoff series titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. This new addition to the expanded media franchise follows the conclusion of the original show's decade-long run. The flagship series ended earlier this year with a feature-length finale that resolved the arcs of Eleven and Mike Wheeler. Now the studio is expanding the brand into new narrative territories and different time periods.

New Series Expands Franchise Universe

Netflix has ordered the new series to broaden the existing Stranger Things universe beyond the original narrative boundaries. The project joins a growing list of spin-offs that include the animated series Tales from '85. It also follows the stage play The First Shadow and various comic books and novels. The studio is treating the property with the same multi-platform strategy used for other major intellectual properties. This approach aims to deepen engagement with fans across different media formats and demographics.

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1950s Setting and Creative Team

Other Worlds will serve as a prequel to the stage play The First Shadow. It is set in the fictional town of Marion, Nevada, during the 1950s. The Duffer Brothers created the original show and developed this new series with Kate Trefry. Kate Trefry is the writer of the stage play The First Shadow. The timeline places the events thirty years before the original series began. This chronological gap ensures the new plot does not interfere with the established history of Hawkins.

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Risks of Rewriting Established Lore

The title Other Worlds suggests the series will explore dimensions beyond the Upside Down. This creative direction introduces significant risks to the established mythology of the franchise. The original series concluded with the heroes defeating Vecna and restoring peace to Hawkins. Introducing additional dark dimensions could diminish the impact of that final victory. It might make the struggle against the Upside Down seem less unique and special. Retconning or expanding the lore after the main story ended is a delicate narrative challenge.

Release Timeline and Market Impact

Netflix has scheduled the release of Other Worlds for 2028. This long lead time allows the studio to refine the production and build anticipation. The spinoff joins a broader ecosystem that includes Dungeons & Dragons role-playing starter sets. It also encompasses a pop-up shop experience for dedicated fans. The live-action adaptation aims to captivate audiences who have engaged with previous media iterations. The project represents a major commitment to sustaining the intellectual property's cultural relevance.