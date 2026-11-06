Netflix Orders Stranger Things Prequel Other Worlds Set in 1950s

Netflix has officially greenlit a live-action Stranger Things prequel series titled Other Worlds. The new show is set in the 1950s with a planned premiere in 208. The Duffer brothers return to lead the project.

Netflix has officially ordered a new live-action series titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. This prequel installment is scheduled to premiere in 2028. The announcement coincided with Stranger Things Day. The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, are returning to the franchise. They will helm the new project alongside writer Kate Trefry.

Setting the Stage in the 1950s

The new series transports viewers back to the 1950s. This era predates the original timeline of the hit show. The setting is distinct from previous iterations of the franchise. It offers a fresh historical backdrop for the narrative. The Duffer brothers described the project as thrillingly fresh. They emphasized that it features new heroes and villains. The specific details of the plot remain under wraps. Fans are encouraged to watch the skies for updates.

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Duffer Brothers Statement on the Prequel

Matt and Ross Duffer released a joint statement regarding the new series. They expressed excitement about seeing their vision come to reality. The brothers noted that they have dreamed of this project for many years. They described the experience of production as surreal. The statement highlighted the innovative nature of the new series. They teased that it is different from existing content. The Duffers declined to reveal more specifics at this time. They indicated that casting announcements are the next step.

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Comparison to Other Shadow Projects

The timing of this announcement is significant for the franchise. The new series predates the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. That play focuses on the origins of Henry Creel. The stage production is set specifically in 1959. The TV prequel is set in the broader 1950s decade. This creates a rich historical context for the story. It expands the lore of the Upside Down. The Duffer brothers continue to build out the universe. Kate Trefry joins them as a key creative force.

Looking Ahead to Casting and Production

The immediate next step involves finding the right cast. The Duffer brothers stated that casting is now underway. This process will determine the faces of the new series. The show aims to attract a new audience base. It also seeks to satisfy long-time fans of the franchise. The 2028 premiere date gives the team ample time. They can develop a high-quality production. The series is expected to be a major event. It will likely generate significant discussion among viewers. The franchise continues to grow in scope and influence.