Netflix Orders Straight-to-Series Adaptation of Curtis Sittenfeld Novel Prep

Netflix has officially ordered the young adult drama Prep, based on Curtis Sittenfeld's bestselling novel. Nicole Taylor serves as showrunner, expanding the streamer's successful YA slate.

Netflix has officially given a straight-to-series order to Prep, a new young adult drama adaptation based on Curtis Sittenfeld's bestselling 2005 novel. The project marks a significant development for the streaming giant's growing library of teen-focused content and comes more than two decades after the original book was published.

Nicole Taylor Leads Adaptation Effort

Nicole Taylor, the creator of the television series One Day, is attached to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the half-hour drama. This assignment represents her latest major Netflix adaptation following the critical and commercial success of her previous work. Taylor expressed deep personal connection to the source material, noting that Prep remains her all-time favorite novel since she first read it twenty years ago. She stated that she found herself reflected uncannily back in the story during that initial reading experience.

Also read Netflix Orders YA Drama ‘Prep’ Based on Curtis Sittenfeld Novel From Nicole Taylor

Production Team and Timeline Details

The production team includes Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alix Taylor through Gloria Sanchez Productions, who will serve as executive producers alongside Sittenfeld. The writers' room for the series is scheduled to open in January 2027, providing ample time for development before any potential filming begins. This timeline allows the creative team to fully flesh out the narrative structure while maintaining the high standards established by Taylor's previous hit series.

Story Focuses on Class and Identity

The narrative centers on Lee Fiora, a scholarship student attending a prestigious New England boarding school. The coming-of-age story explores Lee's struggles with friendships, romance, and class differences as she attempts to fit in among her wealthy classmates. The plot draws heavily from Sittenfeld's own experiences attending boarding school, exploring themes of privilege, insecurity, and social status. The novel spent weeks on The New York Times bestseller list after its 2005 publication, establishing a strong foundation for this visual adaptation.

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Previous Development History and Context

This is not the first attempt to bring the story to television screens. In 2016, HBO began developing a comedy series based on Sittenfeld's novel, with Colleen McGuinness and Carolyn Strauss attached to the project. That iteration ultimately never moved forward, leaving the rights available for Netflix to secure. The current version differs significantly in tone and format, positioning itself as a dramatic series rather than a comedy.

Streaming Platform Youth Audience Growth

Prep joins Netflix's expanding lineup of teen dramas, which includes popular titles like Outer Banks and My Life with the Walter Boys. Young adult titles have generated over 10.4 billion global views on the platform since the first half of 2023. This surge in viewership demonstrates the sustained demand for this genre among the streaming service's user base. The upcoming series fits into a broader strategy that includes other youth-oriented projects such as The Body, The Sticks, and Poser.