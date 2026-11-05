Netflix One Piece Season 4: Enel Replaces Baroque Works in Sky Island Saga

Netflix's live-action One Piece shifts from Baroque Works to the god-like villain Enel in season 4, adapting the fantastical Sky Island saga with new thematic depth.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga is preparing for a significant tonal shift as it approaches the fourth season. The streaming platform has confirmed that the narrative will move beyond the political intrigue of the Alabasta arc into the fantastical realm of the Sky Island saga. This transition marks the end of the Baroque Works storyline and introduces a completely different type of antagonist who challenges the heroes on a mythological level rather than a purely criminal one.

Enel Introduces Divine Tyranny To Live-Action

The central threat in the upcoming season is Enel, a character who rules the floating nation of Skypiea through fear and displays powers that defy natural law. Unlike the previous antagonists, Enel does not hide behind secret identities or political manipulation. He openly declares himself a god and demands absolute obedience from the population under his control. His authority is enforced by the Rumble-Rumble Devil Fruit, which grants him the ability to control lightning and strike down dissenters from great distances using his Mantra sensory power.

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This open display of tyranny creates a stark contrast to the shadowy operations of Crocodile and the Baroque Works organization. While Crocodile influenced events from the shadows to destabilize a kingdom, Enel boasts about his control and ensures everyone knows he is the supreme ruler. This shift forces the Straw Hat Pirates to confront a despot who subjugates people for his own selfish gain rather than a criminal syndicate working within a larger geopolitical framework.

Thematic Shift From Political Conspiracy To Freedom

The introduction of Enel changes the thematic focus of the series from exposing political conspiracies to challenging absolute authority. In the Alabasta arc, confronting Baroque Works meant metaphorically addressing the wider inequalities and conflicts over the fate of nations. The victory was about stopping a criminal organization from stealing a kingdom and restoring balance to the world government structure. The conflict was deeply rooted in real-world parallels of corruption and hidden agendas.

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In contrast, the Sky Island saga focuses on the concept of destiny and the right to shape one's own future without divine interference. Enel represents an obstacle to personal freedom that is both literal and symbolic. By defeating a self-proclaimed god, Monkey D. Luffy demonstrates that no individual has the right to dominate others or dictate their path. This aligns perfectly with Luffy's instinctive rejection of authority and makes the confrontation a hyperfocused battle for autonomy rather than just a mission to save a country.

Sky Island Saga Brings Fantastical Elements To Screen

Adapting the Sky Island saga requires Netflix to embrace a much stranger and more bombastic visual style than previous seasons. The story begins with the Knock Up Stream, a colossal ocean current that launches the Thousand Sunny ship skyward into the clouds. This journey takes the crew away from the familiar struggles between pirates and the Marines into a detached realm where the laws of physics seem to bend. The setting itself becomes a character, emphasizing the isolation and otherworldly nature of Enel's kingdom.

This departure from the grounded political drama of Alabasta allows the show to explore new creative possibilities in its storytelling. The Sky Island saga offers a chance to showcase the full range of Oda's imagination, moving beyond terrestrial threats to cosmic-scale dangers. The visual spectacle of floating islands and divine lightning provides a fresh backdrop for the Straw Hats' adventures, ensuring that the series remains dynamic and unpredictable as it continues to adapt the beloved manga.