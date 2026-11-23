Curry Barker's horror hit Obsession dominates Netflix charts. Explore top-rated alternatives like Caught Stealing and other must-watch titles now available on the platform.

Curry Barker's horror phenomenon, Obsession, has officially made its streaming debut on Netflix, instantly claiming the number one spot on the U.S. streaming charts. The film's rapid ascent to the top position reflects its overwhelming success in theaters, where it achieved record-breaking financial milestones despite its modest production costs.

The movie stands as the highest-grossing non-animated original film of the past decade, according to industry data. It also holds the title of the highest-grossing original horror movie of this century. Furthermore, Obsession ranks as the fifth highest-grossing horror film in the history of cinema, a remarkable feat accomplished on a budget of less than $1 million.

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Obsession Financial Box Office Milestones

The financial impact of Obsession is unprecedented for an original horror title. The film's ability to gross such significant sums with a sub-$1 million budget highlights a major shift in audience preferences for horror content. This performance establishes a new benchmark for original horror productions within the streaming and theatrical markets.

While Obsession currently holds the crown for viewership, the platform offers several other high-quality titles for audiences seeking variety. The streaming service continues to expand its catalog with critically acclaimed films that provide different genres and narrative styles to engage diverse viewer interests.

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Darren Aronofsky Caught Stealing Critical Reception

Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing presents a compelling alternative for viewers looking for crime dramas. Starring Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, an ex-baseball player, the film follows his descent into crime after caring for a punk-rock neighbor's cat. The narrative is set against a charismatic backdrop of 1990s New York City, offering a nostalgic yet fast-paced experience.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, and Liev Schreiber. Critics have praised the movie for its lighter tone compared to Aronofsky's previous work. Ross Bonaime of Collider described the film as an exciting Scorsese-esque thrill ride, noting its appeal upon release in 2025.

Caught Stealing earned $28 million at the box office, a respectable figure given its critical acclaim. The movie holds an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.9 out of 10 score on IMDb. These scores reflect its status as one of the most underrated movies of 2025 and a standout entry in the Netflix catalog.

Netflix Streaming Recommendations For Viewers

For audiences interested in exploring more titles, the current selection on Netflix includes a mix of horror and crime genres. The availability of these films in the U.S. Netflix library allows viewers to access high-quality cinema from their homes. The platform continues to serve as a primary destination for both new releases and critically acclaimed older films.

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The success of Obsession demonstrates the enduring popularity of horror cinema when paired with strong marketing and unique storytelling. As streaming services compete for viewer attention, original content with low budgets but high returns becomes increasingly valuable to platforms like Netflix.