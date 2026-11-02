Netflix November Lineup: Black Doves Season 2, Taken Natalee Holloway, and More

Explore the full Netflix release schedule for November, including Black Doves Season 2, Taken Natalee Holloway, and major new dramas and documentaries arriving this month.

Netflix is expanding its streaming library this November with a diverse array of new series, films, and documentaries that span true-crime investigations, historical dramas, and high-stakes espionage thrillers. The platform has scheduled several major premieres between November 4 and November 26, catering to viewers seeking everything from festive holiday romances to deep dives into recent financial scandals. This month's lineup features the highly anticipated return of popular series alongside exclusive documentary content that explores pivotal moments in modern history.

True Crime and Documentary Premieres

The true-crime genre receives significant attention with the release of Taken Natalee Holloway on November 4, which offers a comprehensive look at the 2005 disappearance of the American teenager in Aruba. This three-part documentary features exclusive interviews with Natalee Holloway's mother, Beth Holloway, who has spent over two decades seeking answers and justice for her daughter. The series revisits the international investigation and details the tireless efforts of Beth Holloway to uncover the truth behind the case that captivated the world.

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Following the success of Taken Natalee Holloway, Netflix will release Avedon on November 11, a documentary directed by Ron Howard that examines the life and career of legendary photographer Richard Avedon. The film utilizes never-before-seen footage and personal archives to explore how Avedon's portraits of world leaders, Hollywood stars, and supermodels shaped visual culture in the 20th century. It provides a retrospective on the man behind some of the most iconic images in photography history.

Another major documentary addition is The Altruists, arriving on November 19, which chronicles the rise and fall of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried and his former girlfriend Caroline Ellison. The eight-part drama, starring Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, details their attempt to revolutionize the global financial system through the exchange FTX. It covers the disastrous turn of events where they were accused of stealing billions of dollars from customers, leading to one of the biggest financial scandals in recent years.

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Series Returns and Espionage Thrillers

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return for Season 2 of Black Doves, which arrives on Netflix on November 5. Knightley reprises her role as Helen, a spy secretly passing government secrets to the mysterious Black Doves organization, while Whishaw returns as her former friend Sam, a hitman. The plot thickens as Helen's husband, Wallace, played by Andrew Buchan, prepares to become Prime Minister, putting Helen's position within the organization under threat.

The new season continues to explore the complex friendships and dangerous conspiracies that define the series, with Sarah Lancashire also returning to the cast. Ambika Mod and Neve Campbell join the ensemble, adding to the layers of espionage and double-crossing that fans have come to expect. The narrative focuses on Helen and Sam as they navigate a web of political intrigue and personal danger.

Thriller fans will also welcome back Sophie and Margo in Season 2 of The Hunting Wives, arriving on November 26. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman return to portray the two women, who are initially on frosty terms but are forced back together by old secrets and new enemies. The season introduces John Stamos to the cast and delves deeper into the mystery, murder, and complicated relationships that keep the characters in a perpetual state of high stakes.

New Film Releases and Historical Dramas

For viewers looking for a change of pace, Netflix is releasing Guarding Stars on November 18, a festive romantic comedy based on Katherine Center's novel The Bodyguard. Leighton Meester stars as a no-nonsense bodyguard assigned to protect a charming action star, played by Jared Padalecki, over the holidays. The story follows the professional arrangement between the two as sparks fly and secrets begin to unravel, with Andie MacDowell also starring in the film.

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History enthusiasts can look forward to The Mosquito Bowl, arriving on November 25, a World War II drama directed by Peter Berg. The film stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis as America's top college football players who enlist in the Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The narrative follows their preparation for the invasion of Okinawa, culminating in a legendary football game that would be the last match for many of the players involved.

The November release schedule demonstrates Netflix's strategy to offer a broad spectrum of content that appeals to diverse audience interests. From the intense real-world stakes of true-crime documentaries to the fictional dangers of espionage thrillers, each title brings a unique perspective to the streaming platform. Viewers can plan their watching schedules around these specific premiere dates to ensure they do not miss any of the major additions to the catalog this month.