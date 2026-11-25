Watch the first-ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams live on Netflix starting at 6 PM ET.

The historic NFL Thanksgiving Eve matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams is set to air exclusively on Netflix tonight, Wednesday, November 25. This landmark broadcast marks the league's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Pre-game studio coverage begins earlier at 6 p.m. ET, offering fans comprehensive analysis before the opening kickoff. The event carries significant weight as both teams navigate critical standings within the National Football Conference playoffs. Subscribers can access the live stream directly through the Netflix platform on any supported device worldwide.

Packers vs Rams Kickoff Times and Broadcast Details

The Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams in a high-stakes NFC contest that promises immediate impact on playoff positioning. The game officially begins at 8:15 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 5:15 p.m. PT for viewers on the West Coast. Netflix has structured its broadcast window to provide ample context, with pre-game analysis starting at 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT. All Netflix subscribers, regardless of their specific plan tier, can watch the game without additional cost. Simply log into an account on a compatible device and select the dedicated stream to begin watching the action.

Also read Packers' Micah Parsons Cleared to Play vs Rams in NFL's First Thanksgiving Eve Game

This scheduling represents a strategic shift by the NFL to establish a new holiday viewing tradition alongside the traditional Thanksgiving Day slate. The decision to place a game on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving aims to capture audience attention during a period typically dominated by other holiday preparations. Netflix and the league hope this inaugural event will solidify a recurring slot in the annual sports calendar. The choice of SoFi Stadium as the venue underscores the importance of the matchup, providing a modern backdrop for this historic digital premiere.

Studios Coverage Team and International Accessibility

Elle Duncan anchors the studio coverage for the NFL Thanksgiving Eve broadcast, leading a team dedicated to delivering in-depth analysis. She is joined by prominent football experts including Noah Eagle, Luke Kuechly, Tom Pelissero, and MJ Acosta-Ruiz. These commentators will provide real-time insights and post-game breakdowns alongside the live action. MJ Acosta-Ruiz also serves as an on-air food and culture contributor, highlighting the tailgating traditions and culinary experiences associated with the holiday. Internationally, the broadcast reaches audiences in over 200 countries, making it a global sporting event. Netflix provides commentary and support in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. This wide availability ensures that fans outside the United States can participate in the historic broadcast. The inclusion of diverse international talent reflects Netflix's strategy to localize content for its massive global subscriber base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U2 Halftime Show and 50th Anniversary Celebration

The halftime show features the legendary rock band U2, celebrating fifty years since their formation. This performance coincides with the recent release of their sixteenth studio album, "Carnaval De Luz," which marks their first new material in nine years. The band recently announced their "Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show on Earth" 2027 world tour, adding momentum to this significant career milestone. U2 headlines the show to mark the occasion, bringing a major musical act to the digital sports stage for the first time.

The selection of U2 aligns with Netflix's effort to blend entertainment genres, drawing in music fans who might not typically follow football. The performance is designed to be a standalone cultural moment, leveraging the band's status as Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and twenty-two-time Grammy Award winners. By featuring a global icon during a prime-time sports slot, Netflix aims to broaden the appeal of the NFL partnership. This crossover appeal is critical for sustaining viewer engagement across different demographic groups.

NFC Playoff Implications and Future Holiday Traditions

The stakes for this game extend beyond the immediate result, influencing the broader narrative of the NFC playoff race. Both the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams are vying for crucial positioning in the conference standings. A victory for either team could provide a significant advantage in future matchups against divisional rivals. The outcome will likely shape media discussions and fan expectations for the remainder of the regular season.

Looking ahead, this broadcast sets a precedent for how the NFL and Netflix will structure future holiday programming. The league intends to build on the success of this inaugural event to create a sustained tradition. Success will be measured by viewership numbers and audience feedback, which will inform scheduling decisions for subsequent years. If the experiment proves popular, it may permanently alter the landscape of holiday football broadcasting.