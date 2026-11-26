Explore the top three new Netflix series premiering November 26-29 2026 including Always On Call The Trials of Karen Read and The Hunting Wives Season 2.

Netflix has expanded its holiday weekend lineup with three distinct new series premiering on Thursday, November 26, 2026. This release strategy caters to diverse audience preferences by offering a medical drama, a true crime documentary, and a returning erotic thriller. These titles join previously trending shows such as Black Doves season 2, The Body, and Lupin season 4 on the platform's worldwide viewership charts.

The selection aims to provide engaging content for all family members during the Thanksgiving period. Whether viewers seek thrilling narratives or comforting dramas, the new additions offer substantial runtime options. ScreenRant highlights these releases as essential viewing for subscribers looking to maximize their streaming time over the long weekend.

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Always On Call Medical Drama

Always On Call premiered on Netflix on Thursday, November 26, marking the debut of a new medical drama series. The narrative centers on Sofia, a brilliant yet complicated surgeon assigned to one of the most chaotic emergency rooms in her city. Driven by a desire to improve her professional reputation, she navigates a relentless stream of medical emergencies.

Throughout the series, Sofia forms a tight-knit bond with her new coworkers while facing intense professional challenges. The show features a talented Norwegian cast and consists of exactly seven episodes. This condensed format allows viewers to binge the entire story in a short period. Critics and viewers have already begun comparing it favorably to established hits like The Pitt and Grey's Anatomy.

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Although it initially flew under the radar during its global premiere, Always On Call is positioned to become a potential new franchise for Netflix. The series is characterized by deep human emotion and high-stakes medical situations. It offers a compelling escape for fans of hospital-based drama who want a complete story arc without a long-term commitment.

The Trials of Karen Read

The Trials of Karen Read has quickly become the biggest new streaming hit on Netflix heading into the holiday weekend. The docuseries currently ranks number two worldwide following its premiere earlier in the week. It examines the complex legal case surrounding the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

The three-part series focuses on the controversial murder trial of O'Keefe's former girlfriend, Karen Read. It details her two separate murder trials, with the first ending in a hung jury in 2024. The second trial resulted in her acquittal on several charges, including second-degree murder. This narrative structure provides a comprehensive look at the legal proceedings.

With a total runtime of two hours and 25 minutes, the docuseries is designed for efficient viewing. It follows the success of Taken: Natalee Holloway, which was previously the number one most popular series on the platform. The concise length makes it easy for viewers to start and finish the story in a single night. It represents a significant viral moment for true crime enthusiasts on the streaming service.

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The Hunting Wives Season 2

The Hunting Wives returned for its highly anticipated second season on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The erotic mystery thriller explores the tension-fueled dynamic between Sophie O'Neil, played by Brittany Snow, and her new socialite friend Margo Banks, played by Malin Akerman. Margo introduces Sophie to a twisted secret world centered in East Texas.

The narrative is filled with soapy twists, high-stakes affairs, and full-blown obsession. The plot involves seduction and even murder, creating a gripping atmosphere for the audience. This season has earned a strong 89% Rotten Tomatoes score, showing notable improvement from the first season's 81%. This critical reception suggests a higher quality production and engaging storytelling.

Netflix has officially renewed The Hunting Wives for a third season, confirming its status as a long-term investment for subscribers. The season comprises eight episodes and carries a TV-MA rating. It is expected to be one of the most-watched new series of the weekend. Fans of steamy thrillers like Big Little Lies will find the continuation of Sophie and Margo's story particularly compelling.