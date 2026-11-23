Discover the top five new Netflix shows premiering Thanksgiving week November 23 to 27 2026 including Always on Call and The Hunting Wives.

Netflix is dominating the streaming landscape during the Thanksgiving week of November 23 to 27 2026 with a curated selection of high-profile series across multiple genres. The platform has rolled out several brand-new releases that span medical dramas, dystopian anime, true crime documentaries, and psychological horror. Subscribers looking to maximize their time off will find fresh original content designed to engage viewers immediately upon release. This week marks a significant moment in the Fall 2026 programming slate as new titles challenge existing heavy hitters for viewership dominance.

Always on Call Medical Drama Premiere

Sofia Khorami stars as a brilliant but difficult surgeon in the new seven-part series Always on Call which arrives on Netflix on Thursday November 26. Set in the bustling city of Oslo Norway the show depicts the high-pressure environment of an understaffed emergency room. The narrative follows Sofia as she navigates professional challenges and personal struggles while working alongside a diverse team of medical professionals. Viewers who enjoy intense hospital settings similar to The Pitt on HBO Max will find this ensemble cast compelling as they attempt to save lives.

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Fool Night Dystopian Anime Release

The twelve-episode anime series Fool Night premieres simultaneously on Netflix on Thursday November 26 offering a unique sci-fi experience. The story takes place in a future where thick clouds have blocked the sun for decades making oxygen a scarce and valuable resource. A revolutionary technology called Transfloration allows humans to transform into plants capable of producing oxygen for the community. Protagonist Toshiro Kamiya undergoes this procedure only to uncover a deep conspiracy and a murder mystery that threatens the entire society.

The Body Remains Number One Hit

The eight-part psychological horror series The Body maintained its number one position on Netflix worldwide viewership charts throughout the weekend. Since its premiere earlier this month the show has accumulated 5.1 million views in just its first five days of availability. The series maintains a near-perfect 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes nearly two weeks after its initial release. The plot centers on a high school dance team that performs a dark ritual on Halloween leading to strange dreams and havoc in their town.

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The Trials of Karen Read Docuseries

The three-part true crime documentary The Trials of Karen Read debuts on Netflix on Monday November 23 covering a highly publicized legal case. The series chronicles the 2022 death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe and the subsequent trials of his former girlfriend Karen Read. The first trial concluded in 2024 with a hung jury while the 2025 retrial resulted in Read being acquitted of all charges. This legal battle became one of the most viral stories of the previous year drawing global attention to the complexities of the investigation.

The Hunting Wives Second Season Returns

The mystery thriller series The Hunting Wives returns for its eight-part second season on Netflix on Thursday November 26. The first season was one of the platform's most popular debuts in 2025 achieving 5.2 million views in its launch week. Brittany Snow stars as Sophie O'Neil who befriends wealthy socialite Margo Banks played by Malin Akerman in East Texas. Their friendship leads to shocking developments that drive the narrative forward in this compelling drama.

Streaming Competition and Viewer Choices

The Hunting Wives and The Trials of Karen Read are expected to compete fiercely for the number one spot on Netflix this week. While established titles like The Law of Beasts The Empress and Murder in Galicia continue to attract audiences these new releases offer distinct alternatives. ScreenRant has identified these five programs as the best options for viewers during the holiday period. Subscribers can also explore binge-watching guides for other platforms such as Prime Video Paramount plus and Disney plus for additional content recommendations.