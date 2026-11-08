Netflix New Releases Nov 9-13: Black Doves S2, Under Siege, Power, The Empress S3, The Body

Netflix adds Black Doves Season 2, Under Siege, Power, The Empress Season 3, and The Body between Nov 9-13, 2026. Explore key details and release dates for these top new series.

Netflix continues its dominant Fall 2026 programming slate with five significant new series debuting between November 9 and November 13, 2026. This curated selection spans multiple genres, including the spy thriller Black Doves, the historical drama Under Siege, the long-running crime epic Power, the period piece The Empress, and the supernatural horror The Body. These additions follow major hits like Below, East of Eden, and The Diplomat season 4, reinforcing the platform's strategy to capture diverse audience segments with high-quality original content and strategic licensing acquisitions.

Black Doves Season 2 Spy Thriller Dynamics

Black Doves Season 2 premiered on Thursday, November 5, and remains a top viewing priority for audiences this week. The Keira Knightley-led series has achieved a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, an improvement over its 92% season 1 rating, and currently holds the number 5 position on the worldwide viewership chart. The narrative follows secret agent Helen Webb as she surveils her husband, Wallace, the newly appointed British Prime Minister, while navigating internal threats from her espionage agency, known as the Black Doves. With six new episodes delivering a rapid and thrilling narrative arc, this season solidifies its status as one of the most compelling political dramas available on the streaming service.

Also read Black Doves Season 3 Production Hints From Creator Joe Barton Amidst Netflix Uncertainty

Under Siege 1985 Colombian Hostage Crisis

Under Siege premiered on Friday, November 6, offering a stark and historically grounded perspective on the 1985 Palace of Justice hostage crisis in Bogotá, Colombia. This event occurred exactly 41 years prior to the series release, providing a chilling sense of historical proximity for modern viewers. The eight-episode series details the real-life experiences of individuals directly involved in the revolutionary attack, specifically tracking a woman's desperate journey to locate her husband within the besieged building. The narrative also explores the nation's military response to the crisis, which was sparked by the urban guerrilla group M-19, creating a tense atmosphere defined by sharp acting and elaborate storytelling.

Power Starz Crime Epic Arrives on Netflix

On Monday, November 9, all six seasons and 63 episodes of the hit Starz gangster crime series Power officially become available on Netflix for the first time in the United States. Created by Courtney A. Kemp, who is also known for The Good Wife, and executive produced by 50 Cent, who stars in the series, Power was one of the most popular crime dramas of the 2010s. The show centers on James Ghost St. Patrick, portrayed by Omari Hardwick, a wealthy New York nightclub owner who maintains a double life as a dangerous drug kingpin. This comprehensive library addition offers an extensive binge-watching opportunity for fans of epic crime thrillers seeking a long-term narrative investment.

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The Empress Final Season Historical Romance

The Empress Season 3, the final installment of the series, arrives on Thursday, November 12, capping off a run that began in 2022. Blending historical drama with epic romance and political intrigue, the series follows Empress Elisabeth of Austria as she meets and marries Emperor Franz Joseph during the mid-19th century in Vienna. The show has earned an 89% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and is expected to drive significant viewership, particularly on global charts, serving as an ideal companion for viewers who enjoyed The Gilded Age on HBO Max. The conclusion of this beloved period piece promises to deliver both emotional resonance and historical depth.

The Body Supernatural Horror School Drama

The Body premieres on Wednesday, November 11, introducing a unique mix of supernatural horror and coming-of-age drama across eight episodes. Set in 2004, the series follows a rebellious Catholic school dance team that experiences prophetic visions after an initiation ritual goes wrong, causing chaos in their small hometown. Created by Quinn Shephard, known for Blame and Under the Bridge, the show features a talented ensemble cast and a vintage millennial aesthetic infused with mind-bending psychological themes. This release stands out as a distinct recommendation for viewers seeking fresh, atmospheric horror content.