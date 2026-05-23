Netflix Movie: The Last Contender Of Star-Driven Action Thrillers

The movie, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, was a notable last example of a star-driven action-thriller making a healthy theatrical release even after the arrival of Netflix.

The sort of action-thrillers that Netflix has started investing heavily in — movies like Apex, The Rip, and Extraction — used to be mainstays of the theatrical business until around a decade ago.

These movies would typically feature A-list stars and easily double or triple their contained budgets. But the audience for these films has largely moved to streaming, which is why you don't see too many of them in theaters these days. One of the last examples of a star-driven action-thriller that was able to secure a healthy theatrical release even after the arrival of Netflix is, ironically, now available to watch on the streamer.

However, it won't stick around for much longer. The movie, released in 2016 and headlined by George Clooney and Julia Roberts, was sandwiched between their two other blockbusters with each other — Ocean's Eleven and Ticket to Paradise. It wasn't as successful as either of those films, which grossed more than $400 million and nearly $200 million worldwide, respectively. Despite a reported budget of almost $30 million, the movie concluded its global run with nearly $100 million worldwide





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