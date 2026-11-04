Netflix Movie Animals Breaks Four-Week Record With Matt Damon

The thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck achieves a rare four-week reign at number one on Netflix, breaking a 2026 record previously held by The Rip.

The crime thriller movie Animals has achieved a historic milestone by dominating Netflix for four consecutive weeks, shattering a 2026 record and establishing itself as the most successful English-language film in the platform's global Top 10 chart history. Starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the R-rated 108-minute entry hit the streaming service in October and instantly attracted massive audiences, solidifying its position at the number one spot with unprecedented staying power.

Netflix Movie Chart Dominance And Rare Longevity

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Animals has officially claimed the 2026 record by becoming the first film to sit atop Netflix's global Top 10 charts for English movies for four consecutive weeks. The Rip previously held the record at three weeks, making the new feat by Animals significantly more impressive given the competitive nature of the streaming landscape. Subscribers also turned out in large numbers for Robert De Niro's crime thriller The Whisper Man, but the sustained interest in Animals has been far more consistent throughout the fall season.

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This four-week run is particularly notable when considering the short-lived popularity of most exclusive streaming titles. Since Netflix began publishing its weekly charts in June 2021, there have been 279 weeks of data, with 164 different movies having been number one on the English movie charts. However, only 85 of those films managed to stay at the top for at least two weeks, and just 84 of those 85 were Netflix Originals. The likelihood of a movie maintaining this dominance drops drastically after the initial two-week window, making Animals an outlier.

Historical Context Of Streaming Viewership Patterns

Netflix Original movies typically have a shorter peak in popularity, with the majority of titles seeing their viewership decline rapidly after their first week on the platform. Of the 164 different movies that have reached the number one spot since June 2021, only 19 films have stayed at the top for three straight weeks or longer. Less than twenty percent of Netflix's well-over-500 English-language original movies, documentaries, and specials have stayed number one for two weeks, and that number drops to under five percent if we look at three weeks.

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Four weeks, like the run achieved by Animals, is incredibly rare, representing less than one percent of all number one finishes in the platform's history. While it is quite common for these movies to stay in the top ten for weeks after their initial run, they rarely regain the number one spot. The exception is KPop Demon Hunters, which spent a record nine weeks at the top of the charts, but it never did so for longer than three weeks straight. Animals is the first movie in recent history to break this streak and maintain the number one position for an entire month.

Elite Group Of Sustained Chart-Topping Films

Animals now joins an elite group of Netflix Original movies that have achieved runs at the top of the charts for as long as four weeks. Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project was the first to do so in March and April of 2022, followed by Jennifer Lopez's The Mother in May and June of 2023. Carry-On, featuring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, achieved this feat from December 2024 to January 2025, and The Life List, starring Sofia Carson, followed suit from March to April of 2025.

These previous four-week champions propelled their films to incredible viewership figures. Carry-On and The Adam Project remain in the top five of Netflix's most-watched movies ever, boasting 172.1 million and 157.6 million views respectively during their first ninety-one days of release. The Mother was a top ten finisher at the time with 117 million views, while The Life List logged over 90 million views over the same time. Animals being in this four-week chart-topping club is impressive by any metric and indicates a massive level of interest from subscribers who have flocked to crime thrillers in recent years.

Record Achievement With Statistical Caveats

Despite the historic nature of the four-week reign, the record comes with a significant asterisk regarding the viewership numbers in the final week. To be clear, Animals has done solid numbers for Netflix, sitting at 70 million views after its first month on the streamer. However, its fourth week was not really worthy of breaking the record in terms of pure volume, as it won the week with only 4.7 million views after experiencing a fifty-six percent drop in viewers from the week before.

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This final week represents the lowest ever viewership for a number one movie in the platform's history. The initial surge was driven by high-profile talent and the reliable appeal of the crime thriller genre, which has seen huge global audiences for titles like Rebel Ridge and The Rip. Yet, the steep decline in the fourth week suggests that while the movie has lasting power, it did not sustain the initial momentum in the final stretch. The achievement remains unique in the data, but the margin of victory in the final week was minimal compared to previous chart-toppers.