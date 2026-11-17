Discover overlooked Netflix miniseries including Maniac, Alias Grace, Unbelievable, and Unorthodox. Explore the critical acclaim and star power of these hidden treasures.

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming landscape with a robust slate of original productions, yet many of its earlier miniseries have faded from immediate public consciousness despite their high quality. The platform is currently planning new releases for next year, aiming to replicate the success of recent award-winning titles like The Queen's Gambit, Baby Reindeer, and Adolescence.

These high-profile shows have historically launched the careers of prominent actors, such as Owen Cooper in Adolescence and Victoria Pedretti in The Haunting of Bly Manor. However, the rapid consumption of content means that critically acclaimed series can move from record-breaking hits to forgotten favorites in under six months, creating a gap for audiences seeking new, high-caliber viewing material.

Also read Adolescence: How Netflix's 2025 Miniseries Dominated Awards Season

Maniac: Sci-Fi Drama Starring Emma Stone

Maniac, released in 2018, is a distinctive blend of science fiction and psychological drama that offers a compelling viewing experience for those interested in genre-bending narratives. The plot follows Annie Landsberg, portrayed by Emma Stone, and Owen Milgrim, played by Jonah Hill, as they participate in an intense pharmaceutical trial overseen by Dr. James K. Mantleray, played by Josh Theroux, and Dr. Azumi Fujita, played by Sonoya Mizuno.

The two protagonists, who are connected by their shared experience of hallucinations, join Neberdine Pharmaceutical Biotech (NPB) with the expectation of curing psychological disorders. Their participation reveals deep character studies, with Stone depicting a woman with borderline personality disorder and Hill portraying a man with schizophrenia, marking a significant maturity in their acting careers since their earlier work in Superbad.

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Although the series did not secure major industry awards, it achieved commercial success by debuting in the top ten most-watched Netflix shows and remaining in that list for nearly a week. The narrative concludes with a poignant final scene that serves as a fitting closure to the complex emotional journey of the central characters.

Alias Grace: Sarah Gadon in Atwood Adaptation

Alias Grace, which premiered in 2017, is a faithful adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1996 novel, the same author behind the prominent series The Handmaid's Tale. The series centers on Grace Marks, played by Sarah Gadon, a housemaid convicted of murder who recounts her history to Dr. Simon Jordan, portrayed by Edward Holcroft.

The narrative intricately explores the background of Grace, revealing her as a grieving victim of abuse, which complicates the viewer's perception of her guilt in the murders of Thomas Kinnear, played by Paul Gross, and Nancy Montgomery, played by Anna Paquin, alongside co-conspirator James McDermott, played by Kerr Logan.

Critics responded enthusiastically to the production, awarding it a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its nuanced plot lines and character development. While Grace Marks was ultimately pardoned, the series leaves the audience to ponder the true motivations behind the murders, maintaining a sense of mystery that complements Gadon's powerful performance.

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Unbelievable: A Tribute to Real Serial Rap Victims

Unbelievable, released in 2019, is based on the true serial rape cases that occurred in Washington and Colorado between 2008 and 2011, presenting a harrowing yet essential watch for its realistic portrayal of justice and trauma. The story begins with Marie Adler, played by Kaitlyn Dever, a victim who is initially arrested for false reporting after disclosing a brutal assault.

The narrative shifts to follow detectives Grace Rasmussen, played by Toni Collette, and Karen Duvall, played by Merritt Wever, who are working to catch a serial rapist. Their investigation eventually intersects with Marie's case, allowing them to uncover the truth and fight for justice for all the victims, including Marie herself.

The performances by Collette and Wever were highly praised for their depiction of fierce detectives dedicated to finding the truth, while Dever's portrayal of Marie showed a character growing stronger with each episode. The series won a Peabody Award and earned Toni Collette a Critics Choice Award, despite not receiving Emmy or Golden Globe nominations.

Unorthodox: Shira Haas Escapes Hasidic Life

Unorthodox, which debuted in 2020, is based on the 2012 book Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots and follows the true story of Esther Esty Shapiro, played by Shira Haas. The series tracks her journey as she leaves her unhappy marriage to Yaakov Yanky Shapiro, played by Amit Rahav, and works to rebuild her life in Berlin.