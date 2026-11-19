The eight-episode Netflix series frames the FTX collapse as a soap operatic love story between Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, starring Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, amid renewed interest in crypto scandals

Netflix’s limited series about Sam Bankman-Fried and the crash of his crypto exchange FTX is framed as a sort of love story with Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner in starring roles.

With the Nvidia drama and the billion-dollar hack of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the news, and Elizabeth Holmes crab-walking back into the public eye via Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’sthe time would seem ripe to sing the tale of Sam Bankman-Fried and his doomed crypto exchange, FTX — “the largest crypto collapse ever” as a voice declares in the opening moments of “The Altruists,” an eight-episode docu-dramatic, soap operatic spin on the story, premiering Thursday on Netflix. Being allergic to all things crypto, excepting cryptozoology , I paid little attention — well none — in their not-long-ago time to young Bankman-Fried; FTX, his extremely successful cryptocurrency exchange; or its incestuous sister company, Alameda Research, a crypto-centric hedge fund whose CEO was Bankman-Fried’s sometime girlfriend, Caroline Ellison. But the world did, and in addition to “The Altruists,” there’s a straight-ahead documentary, “The Boy Who Stole Billions?

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” — note ambiguous question mark — Nov. 30 on Prime Video. Though “The Altruists” is “based on a true story,” it isn’t, of course, true; there are facts reflected in it, but between the facts are great tracts of invented dialogue and imagined feelings.

Creator Graham Moore, showrunning with Jacqueline Hoyt, has made his through line a bumpy love story between Sam and Caroline — I’ll use first names talking about the characters. They meet at a Wall Street firm, where she’s a new recruit and he’s a tolerated talented weirdo.

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They bond over shared interests — especially effective altruism, a data-based philanthropic movement whose motto is “earn to give” and with which Sam wants to align himself, giving away most of what he earns — and sex, which is, apparently, new for him; she’s into polyamory, “the optimal sexual system,” which he not only pretends isn’t a problem for him but claims he’s into it too. She also writes erotic “Harry Potter” fan fiction.

He wants to save the world, or at least the animals in it. They agree that “going all in every time is the optimum mathematical strategy,” though, of course, not all strategies are mathematical; life is not always strategic and sex is not a system. As FTX spins off from Alameda, they bring in old friends and others to staff their offices.

Their original thought is that if there are more people working for them, they will have the time to have sex, but the secondary characters give the series some flavor, grounding and variety. The inner circle, all sharing names with real persons if not personalities, includes Gary Wang , cynical FTX CTO; goofy truth-telling as Sam Trabucco , co-CEO of Alameda Research; Nishad Singh , FTX head of engineering, who has a crush on brand manager Claire Watanabe ; FTX COO Constance Wang , who collects seashells and likes Sam, I think; and Matt Rife plays Ryan Salame, CEO of FTX Digital Markets.

I think of him as the Zeppo Marx of this crew. Eventually they will end up sharing a penthouse in the Bahamas. Sam’s parents, played by Paul Reiser and Robin Weigert, will end up there too, though Caroline’s mother, played by Jennifer Grey, will not.

I will not attempt to explain the mechanics of the fraud that landed Bankman-Fried, Ellison and others in hot water — even having read, through glazed eyes, the New York magazine articles on which “The Altruists” is nominally based, as well as a few SEC filings and columns by The Times’ own, who wrote that Bankman-Fried “exploited the vacuity of crypto by slathering it over with what sounded like profundities but was vacuous gibberish.

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”But the gist of it is this: Like Sam and Caroline, FTX and Alameda had an unhealthy relationship; money that customers invested in FTX secretly — and, seemingly, automatically — made its way to Alameda in order to cover profligate spending, investments, dodgy political contributions, naming rights for the Miami Heat arena. And what with the propensity of young people to overrate their abilities and underrate danger — “What’s so great about experience?

” asks Sam, who seems to have constructed his business to keep the grown-ups out — no one noticed until it was too late that they were $8 billion in the hole. Sam will blame Caroline; Caroline will blame Sam.

This is established early in the series, which jumps around in time, between bright early days and panicked later ones, finding occasions to build up secondary characters in order to remind us that these kids were people too, and because the business rigmarole gets boring after awhile. Sam and Caroline are more obviously glamorous than their real-life models, even as they portray socially awkward genius math nerds. Garner’s Caroline stands out more, perhaps because the actual Caroline has been mentioned mostly in passing in the news coverage, but definitely because she’s the quirkier, warmer character; we’re given myriad opportunities to sympathize with her, and almost none with him. Apart from a few unconvincing digital backdrops, it’s a handsome production.

If something short of compelling, “The Altruists” is most always at least casually engaging; one could easily find oneself sticking around until the end even if the question of what happens to these characters and their companies ceases to matter, as well it might after eight hours. The legal outcomes are held back until the very end, and though this is all settled history, I’ll consider them a spoiler in case, as is not unlikely, you’re as ignorant as I was. As to the sometimes happy, sometimes unhappy, sometimes together, sometimes apart starring couple, Moore contrives to give them, after all their trials, an implausible, sentimental scene together at the series’ end. It is clearly the work of a screenwriter looking for a finish.

I sympathize — I still have to cook up a closing for this piece.