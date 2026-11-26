Netflix tops charts with The Body and Guarding Stars, while costume deSigner Mirren Gordon-Crozier details the Y2K fashion and character-driven styling in the hit series The Body.

Netflix confirmed its ratings dominance for the week of November 16, with the Y2K-set psychological thriller ' The Body' claiming the number one spot on the most-watched English-language television list. The series surged to 9.5 million views in its second week, representing an impressive 86 percent week-over-week increase after debuting with 5.1 million views. This substantial growth in audience engagement has solidified the Quinn Shephard and Gina Gammell creation as the platform's premier TV content, outpacing all other scripted series and unscripted events.

Competing in the television category, 'Black Doves' Season 2 secured the number two position with 3.7 million views, demonstrating the continued appetite for high-stakes dramas. The number three spot went to the November 16 installment of 'WWE Monday Night Raw', which attracted 2.3 million viewers, proving the enduring appeal of live sports programming on streaming platforms. Rounding out the top four was 'Taken: Natalee Holloway', which recorded 2.2 million views, further highlighting the diverse viewer interests ranging from true crime to supernatural thrills.

Also read How the Stars of Netflix Hit ‘The Body’ Perfected Their Y2K Aesthetic

In the film category, Netflix delivered a powerful seasonal performance led by the holiday romantic comedy 'Guarding Stars'. Starring Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki, the film debuted at the top of the movies chart with an impressive 27.6 million views. This massive number provided a significant boost to the streamer's film roster, capitalizing heavily on the seasonal interest in holiday-themed content and establishing a strong competitive advantage in the entertainment market.

Following closely behind the rom-com leader was Jessica Chastain's 'Heartland', which landed as the number two most-watched English-language film with 14.8 million views. Notably, 'Heartland' doubled its initial debut viewership of 7.3 million, indicating strong word-of-mouth growth that mirrors the trajectory observed in 'The Body'. This consistent performance across different genres underscores Netflix's ability to retain audience interest through high-quality productions that resonate with global subscribers.

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The animated film 'Steps' also made a powerful debut, claiming the number three spot with 11.4 million views. Featuring a star-studded voice cast including Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Radcliffe, Nikki Glaser, and Bette Midler, the film attracted a wide demographic audience. The platform's top ten films list was heavily populated with holiday content, reflecting the specific viewing habits of its subscriber base during this time of year.

Additional holiday titles continued to perform well within the top ten rankings, with 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch' holding the number four spot with 8.4 million views. 'The Gospel of Christmas' appeared at the number eight position with 4.5 million views, while the classic 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' secured the number ten spot with 3.1 million views. These figures demonstrate the enduring popularity of festive programming and its ability to draw multi-generational audiences to the streaming service.

Behind the ratings success of 'The Body' lies meticulous attention to visual detail, particularly in costume design. Costume designer Mirren Gordon-Crozier approached the project as a period film, strictly sourcing vintage pieces from the 2000 to 2004 era to ensure historical accuracy. The design team drew inspiration from early-aughts paparazzi shots of celebrities like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, aiming to capture the rise of the it girl persona and the influence of reality television on public image.

Gordon-Crozier spent countless hours scouring vintage shops in Toronto and conducting deep internet searches to find designer bags and clothing. The team often restored items found in poor condition to meet the show's aesthetic standards, ensuring that every visual element supported the narrative's exploration of power, identity, and rebellion within a restrictive institutional setting. This dedication to detail has enhanced the viewer's immersion in the show's specific time period.

The costumes were tailored to reflect the internal worlds and arcs of the main characters. Anya, portrayed by Kristina Bogic, is depicted through floral patterns, pastel palettes, and ballet-inspired pieces, symbolizing her attempt to hide her sexual desires from her disapproving mother. Elise, played by Sara Boustany, adopts a darker aesthetic inspired by figures like Devon Aoki, featuring asymmetrical silhouettes, complex textures, and an extensive collection of outerwear, including a notable animal-print jacket.

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The costume design also emphasizes the character evolution of Lisbeth, played by Geena Meszaros, who transitions from conservative, modest clothing reminiscent of a Pentecostal upbringing to emulating Anya's style as she manipulates her way into the dance team. The show's creators have recently engaged with fans to unpack the series' ambiguous ending and expressed hope for future seasons, further fueling the community engagement around the title.

The Body serves as more than a style retrospective, acting as a visceral time capsule for viewers who grew up in the Catholic and queer communities during the early 2000s. The series follows the Lions, a culty and provocative dance team at St. Mark's Catholic High School, whose strict religious environment contrasts sharply with their provocative behavior. The narrative explores themes of teen-girl friendship, religious guilt, and the complexities of keeping secrets in a pre-iPhone era.

The story gains momentum when Lisbeth, a socially awkward outsider, blackmails her way onto the team after a satanic ritual at a Halloween party goes wrong. This event leads to haunting consequences that unravel the group's tight-knit dynamic. The production design extends beyond costumes to include detailed set dressing, such as posters on bedroom walls and specific props like rosaries attached to luxury handbags.

The Halloween party sequence features Anya dressed as a slutty God, a costume cobbled together from household items like a bedsheet and a wall cross. This highlights the characters' resourcefulness and limited budgets in their quest for social acceptance. The show's finale includes a debutante ball where the girls wear white dresses with black details, referencing the eerie tradition of purity and control.

Creators Quinn Shephard and Gina Gammell worked closely with the costume department to ensure that every visual element supported the narrative's exploration of power and identity. The series' ability to blend meticulous period detail with compelling character drama has clearly resonated with audiences, driving the exceptional viewership numbers that place it at the top of Netflix's global rankings for the week.