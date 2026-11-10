Netflix Launches New Brand Advertising Campaign In Engagement Push

The streaming giant launched the campaign, 'Find The Thing You Never Knew You Needed,' in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Spain.

prepares to overhaul its film and TV offerings under new content chief Peter Rice, the streaming giant is launching a new brand campaign to try and persuade its users to keep tuning in.

The campaign, with the tagline “Find the thing you never knew you needed,” launched Tuesday in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Spain. The three spots are each structured like a film , and each feature a main character in the form of an astronaut, a vampire and an axolotl , with an epic story that culminates in them finding their next show on Netflix.

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The campaign comes as Netflix is at an inflection point with its content, with Rice expected to reset its strategy and focus more on the U.S.-Canada market. The change at the top in content came as Netflix’s engagement has not been as strong as it has liked, something that co-CEO Ted Sarandos has talked about publicly.

“People come to Netflix trusting they’ll discover something new to love, often something they didn’t see coming,” said Aarti Thiagarajan, senior director of brand creative studio for Netflix. “We wanted to celebrate that moment when you get hooked. So we started with the things real fans do, like staying up for one more episode or blowing up the group chat about a new obsession, and turned them into a campaign as entertaining as the shows and films that inspire them.

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Because once you find the thing you never knew you needed, it’s hard to imagine life without it. ” The streamer is also launching a social series called Typecast, featuring creators Willy Chavarria, Teezo Touchdown, Isamaya Ffrench and The Compton Cowboys discussing heir favorite Netflix shows. Don’t Have 210 Spare GBs?

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