Netflix Lands 'The Forgotten Realms': Dungeons & Dragons TV Series Finds New Home

The highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons live-action TV series has officially landed on Netflix. Originally intended for Paramount+, the series will now be known as 'The Forgotten Realms' and will feature executive producer Shawn Levy, renowned for his work on Stranger Things and Deadpool. This shift follows the discontinuation of the previous iteration, which was set to be led by Rawson Marshall Thurber, due to internal changes within Hasbro and Paramount. The series will be written and showrun by Drew Crevello, known for his co-creation of the miniseries 'WeCrashed'. The Forgotten Realms, a popular setting within the D&D universe, was created by Ed Greenwood before the game's existence and has become a cornerstone of the franchise, inspiring numerous novels, video games, and even the recent film 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Details regarding casting and release date are yet to be announced.

The Forgotten Realms, a beloved setting within the D&D universe, was created by Ed Greenwood before the game's existence. It gained popularity through stories published in the official D&D magazine and was later acquired by TSR, the game's then-owner. The setting has become a cornerstone of D&D, inspiring numerous novels, video games, and even the recent film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Drew Crevello, co-creator of the miniseries WeCrashed, will be the series writer and showrunner. Details regarding casting and release date haven't been revealed yet, but fans can anticipate an exciting adaptation of this cherished fantasy world





