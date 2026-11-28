Derpy Tiger and Sussie from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters returned to the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside new balloons like Bluey and Hello Kitty.

Characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie from the Netflix original animated movie KPop Demon Hunters made a high-profile return to the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this Saturday. Their appearance marked a significant moment for the streaming giant as they joined the iconic holiday tradition at the milestone centennial event.

KPop Demon Hunters Return to Parade

Derpy Tiger and Sussie previously debuted in the parade lineup last year alongside Huntr/X singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. Their re-appearance for this year's centennial celebration confirms their enduring popularity with fans and parade organizers. The duo's presence ties the new animated feature directly to the long-running broadcast tradition that has defined American holidays for a century.

Also read Kpop Demon Hunters Hits Criterion Collection After Streaming Success

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured a robust cast of characters beyond the Netflix stars. The event highlighted the crossover appeal of contemporary streaming content with traditional broadcast spectacles. This alignment underscores the evolving landscape of holiday entertainment where digital exclusives gain traction through massive live events.

New Balloons and Preview Events

Beyond the KPop Demon Hunters characters, the parade showcased several new mid-sized balloons during the preview event known as Balloonfest. New additions included Bluey by BBC, Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio Inc., Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide, and Mickey by Disney.

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The 2026 parade broadcast was produced by Universal Television and Done + Dusted, with production oversight from Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly. The Balloonfest preview took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on November 7, 2026. Photographers captured extensive footage of the new inflatables, including Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey and Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination.

Additional new floats were debuted at the Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, on November 17, 2026. One notable float featured Dashing All The Way by DoorDash, demonstrating the continued integration of corporate sponsors into the parade narrative. These behind-the-scenes reveals provided a comprehensive look at the scale of the production.

Impact on Holiday Broadcasting

The inclusion of characters from a Netflix-exclusive film signals a strategic shift in how streaming platforms leverage major television events. By securing a spot in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Netflix amplified its brand visibility to a broad, multi-generational audience. This move complements the digital marketing efforts typically surrounding major movie releases.

The participation of Huntr/X artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami in previous years has established a precedent for musical acts from streaming films to engage with the parade. This year's return of Derpy Tiger and Sussie reinforces that pattern, creating a bridge between online viewership and live holiday celebrations.