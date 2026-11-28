Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong star in the new Netflix series Spooky in Love, which has become one of the year's top-streamed Korean dramas following its summer premiere.

The American television series Ghosts from CBS has established itself as a major success story over the last five years, building a dedicated viewership through its unique blend of comedy and supernatural elements. This enduring popularity stands as a welcome surprise to industry observers who expected the sitcom to fade from public attention. The show achieves this status by centering on the awkward but heartfelt interactions between two living protagonists and numerous deceased characters sharing the same physical space.

Following a similar thematic trajectory is the twelve-episode South Korean series Spooky in Love, which premiered on Netflix as part of the platform's summer programming slate. This new series immediately mirrored the success pattern of its American counterpart, rapidly ascending to become one of the year's highest-streamed Korean sensations on global digital platforms. The show has captured significant audience attention shortly after its initial release.

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Spooky in Love is led by actor Park Eun-bin, who previously gained international recognition for her role in the hit series Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The narrative serves as a mischievous genre-blending exercise that combines horror-adjacent thrills with comedic warmth and traditional romance elements. The plot also incorporates elements of scheming familial power struggles and a case-of-the-week procedural structure, appealing to fans of multiple television genres simultaneously.

The story centers on Cheon Yeo-ri, the heir apparent to her family's prestigious conglomerate, who lives a life of luxury at the Reina Hotel. Her secret is not typical of opulent CEOs but stems from an accident where she nearly drowned and survived, an event that claimed the life of her friend. This trauma granted her the rare ability to communicate with ghostly apparitions, forcing her to accept death as a routine companion in her daily existence.

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Yeo-ri helps these restless and often wronged souls find peace, but her ability comes with a specific physical imposition. She unintentionally transfers her otherworldly side effect to anyone with whom she shares skin-to-skin contact. In response to this constraint, she wears gloves and resigns herself to total seclusion from others, creating a reputation as a reclusive and heartless ice queen that contrasts sharply with her fundamentally good nature.

Her narrative foil is Ma Kang-wook, played by Yang Se-jong, an evidence-driven prosecutor who reacts to ghoulish activity with a petrifying shrieking frenzy. Despite his fear, Kang-wook possesses unshakable idealism and seeks justice for murder victims whom the system failed. His commitment to truth often costs him promotions when he resists institutional corruption, setting the stage for an unlikely alliance with Yeo-ri.

Coincidence pushes these two characters into a partnership that utilizes their separate skills to solve a confluence of mysteries. Their investigations range from cold-case inquiries to addressing direct threats against Yeo-ri's status and standing. The duo must also navigate the biggest obstacle of all, which is determining whether Yeo-ri can ever find true, lasting happiness while maintaining her necessary distance from others.

The series functions as an earnest tribute to the romantic comedy genre, adopting a light-hearted tone that works in its favor throughout its twelve-episode run. It channels classic rom-com formula beats such as forced proximity, slow-motion montages, improbable kisses, and the classic there is only one bed trope. The show also includes miraculous recoveries from injuries that would be fatal in the real world, emphasizing its stylized approach to storytelling.

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While the show adheres to a tried-and-true sandbox format, it manages to find an efficient balance between genre conventions and fresh narrative elements. The structure introduces a strong hook and streamlined focus in its early episodes, avoiding the frustration often caused when threads unravel into contrivances. The chemistry between the cast members successfully balances any structural mishaps that arise during the middle of the series.

Spooky in Love does not excavate the deeper potential buried within its conceit, instead overcrowding its unbalanced back half with duplicitous corporate machinations and rushed resolutions. However, the driving-force relationship between the leads and their accompanying performances justify and compensate for these semi-insubstantial surroundings. The actors provide fertile ground for the series' strongest subversions, keeping the audience engaged despite narrative shortcuts.

The show presents a bickering grumpy-sunshine dynamic where the woman assumes the reserved role and the man embodies open-hearted extroversion, subverting typical K-Drama expectations. Many K-Drama heroines display controlling demeanors and curdled hearts stemming from traumatic pasts, but Yeo-ri's attitude is merely an affectation. She is a self-sacrificing and compassionate protector who shoulders an exhausting weight on her own.

Maintaining her physical distance from others exacerbates her private misery, yet she continues to protect family, friends, and strangers from being literally haunted. This sacrifice is why she denies herself the figurative lifeline of human connection that she desperately craves. The heiress' greatest desire is the sole thing she believes she cannot have, which is a partner who can truly understand and accept her unique condition.