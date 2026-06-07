Netflix June 2024 Highlights: New Rom-Coms, Thrillers, and World Cup Content

Netflix's June lineup features a mix of new releases including romantic comedies Office Romance and Ladies First, the Harlan Coben thriller I Will Find You, and reality series Outlast: The Jungle, alongside special FIFA World Cup content.

Netflix 's June lineup is filled with a diverse array of new and returning content, ensuring there is something for every subscriber. Alongside the usual influx of classic titles making their Netflix debut and a special collection of content tied to the FIFA World Cup, the streaming giant is releasing a host of fresh movies and series.

Highlights include the reality competition Outlast: The Jungle, a new thriller from Harlan Coben's ongoing adaptation series titled I Will Find You, and the romantic comedy Office Romance. The latter stars Ted Lasso breakout Brett Goldstein alongside Jennifer Lopez, with a supporting cast featuring Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Jodie Whittaker, Mary Wiseman, Tony Hale, and Bradley Whitford.

Director Ol Parker described the film as having connection, charisma, compatibility, and chemistry, and it is expected to perform strongly on the global charts. Another major arrival is Ladies First, director Thea Sharrock's adaptation of the French film Je ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile. The movie reverses gender dynamics in a workplace setting and stars Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen, with additional performances from Richard E. Grant, Charles Dance, and Fiona Shaw.

At the time of writing, Ladies First has already become the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide. Both romantic comedies are poised to dominate viewership, bringing star power and fresh takes on modern relationships to the platform. Alongside these films, the month features new seasons of popular series and documentaries, making June a standout month for Netflix content





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Netflix June 2024 Office Romance Ladies First Harlan Coben I Will Find You Outlast: The Jungle Jennifer Lopez Brett Goldstein Rosamund Pike Sacha Baron Cohen FIFA World Cup Streaming

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