Netflix Unveils Penélope Cruz & Juan Diego Botto's Domestic Violence Drama 'Patricia' As Production Gets Underway

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“After more than two years developing what will be the first narrative feature from my production company, Moonlyon, and just about to start shooting, I feel enormous excitement,” she said. “It has been a beautiful and intense journey alongside my dear Juan Diego Botto. Juan has written a wonderful script, and it is an honor to tell this story with him. It is a very necessary story, and an immense privilege to play this character.

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Patricia represents so many other women who, like her, suffer this kind of violence every day,” she continued.since they read the script. This is my first film with them, and we couldn’t be happier with the care and attention they have shown us. ”premiered in the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons sidebar in 2022.

“After two years of writing and a long research process, which included hours of interviews with women who trusted us with their stories, it is a privilege for me to tell this story with this cast and this creative team,” he said. Netflix launched in Spain in 2015, where it has since established its biggest European production hub dedicated to non-English-language production.

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To mark the 10th anniversary of its arrival in the country, it pledged more than €1B in investment into Spanish production between 2025 and 2028.is one of those rare and unforgettable stories: brave and courageous, brought to life by an extraordinary team,” said Diego Ávalos, Netflix’s vice president originals for Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Middle East.

“I’m truly honored to join Juan Diego Botto and Penélope Cruz in their first film for Netflix in Spain, and for a story born at home to move audiences here and around the world. ”‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ To Sow $160M-$190M Global Debut