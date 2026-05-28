Netflix isn't airing the World Cup. But it still has big World Cup programming plans

Before the streamer televises the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League finals, it's laying the groundwork with scripted and documentary projects about 'the beautiful game' this summer.

“We say our goal is to entertain the world; in order to , we need to entertain every single country” where Netflix has a presence, says Francisco Ramos, the streamer’s vice president of original content, Latin America.

“Our superpower is that we’re so deeply rooted into local storytelling, then that becomes global. “Netflix is uniquely qualified at building global audiences” for international sports content, he says. “We are very conscious and deliberate about it. ”was a Mexican dramedy about a soccer club.

But this salvo is precision-guided to hit as about 5 billion viewers get hyped for the global tournament.

“Four years ago, during the World Cup, we launched documentary called ‘Sean eternos: Campeones de América’ , and it was massive, and then Argentina ended up winning a few months later,” says Ramos. “Right now, as the World Cup arrives, it’s very passionate.

” It’s not just Latin America that’s being targeted with new programming: There’s a trio of documentaries about Jamie Vardy, Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning team and footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones under the “Untold UK” banner; “Poldi,” on German superstar Lukas Podolski; and “The Bus: A French Football Mutiny,” about the national team’sFor fans, the slate offers documentaries on landmark moments in Cup history , superstar players and even up-and-comers in a prestigious amateur tournament in Brazil . But for the uninitiated, apart from the streamer’s FIFA soccer simulation game coming this summer, the gateway drug may be “Ronaldinho: The One and Only.

” The doc spotlights one of the most improvisational and dynamic players ever, soccer’s Magic Johnson. The legendary attacking midfielder was a wizard on the pitch and a charisma machine off it.

“Ronaldinho retired from soccer , and he’s still in the mainstream. He has 80 million followers on Instagram,” says Luis Ara, director of “Ronaldinho” and “USA ‘94. ” “You have Messi and Neymar talking about him like he’s God.

“He was always so cool … for him, it was not only about winning a game; it was also about entertaining the people. ” Scripted offerings include the feature “Mexico ’86,” starring a wildly hustling Diego Luna. It’s a nasty comedy about the wheeling and dealing that landed Mexico the right to host its second World Cup.

Non-soccer fans might enjoy the snarky dialogue and bare-knuckled machinations — it plays like a Spanish-language, soccer-themed “Succession” or “Marty Supreme. ” “Brazil ’70: The Third Star” is a miniseries about that country’s campaign to win a third World Cup, led by a name even non-fans know: Pelé. Rodrigo Santoro stars as Coach João Saldanha.

“Brazil was in the midst of the dictatorship; they had to somehow generate some sort of national pride,” says Ramos. “The only thing that unites Brazilians 100% is their team. It becomes this compelling thing about how society is so intertwined with sports, and how sports are so intertwined with politics in Latin America. ”When soccer is the No. 1 sport in so many nations, why isn’t it bigger here?

It might have to do with the U.S. not having been a major player on the world stage, at least on the men’s side. The men’s team’s highest World Cup finish in the modern era is the quarterfinals in 2002, while U.S. women’s teams have won a record four World Cups.

But the men have qualified for the tournament this year — which will be played partially in the States — and analysts say the team has“Take a look at the last 20 minutes of the World Cup four years ago, between France and Argentina. It’s the most extraordinary, beautiful art of people moving, and moving in extraordinary coordination. It’s like, the most-watched online thing ever.

” Beyond Netflix’s big bet on the World Cup slate, it’s not hard to get Ramos and Ara to make further wagers on this year’s tournament.

“Four teams have huge chances to win: Spain, France, Argentina and Brazil,” says Ara. “My heart is with Uruguay, but I don’t know if we’re gonna have a chance. Because of my bond with Brazil nowadays, I wish they could win again. A player once said to me, ‘Brazil is the second national team for any“Oh my God, I will get in trouble,” says Ramos.

“I’m Mexican, and it takes place in Mexico , but … I’m gonna go with Argentina. My No. 2 would be Brazil. ”





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AO Announces Summer TV Deals Featuring TCL, Samsung and LG Models Ahead of World CupAO unveils discounted television bundles for summer, spotlighting the budget‑friendly TCL 43‑inch 4K QLED with Fire TV and higher‑end Samsung and LG 65‑inch QLED/OLED models, all with member perks such as free delivery and recycling services.

Read more »

Messi joins high-profile World Cup injury concerns weeks before games in TexasInjuries to some of soccer’s star players are mounting ahead of next month’s World Cup, with Lionel Messi joining a list of concerns that already included Lamine Yamal. Messi left the field after reaching toward his left hamstring in a game for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Read more »

World Cup warning issued by Iran state media as US resumes strikesSpeculation had surrounded Iran's participation in the competition following the start of U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country.

Read more »

Inside U.S. soccer's World Cup camp at Orange County Great ParkThe Orange County Soccer Club has moved out of its home stadium, allowing crews to renovate Orange County Great Park for U.S. soccer's World Cup camp.

Read more »