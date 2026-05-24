Netflix Invests in Money Heist Franchise with Spin-off 'Berlin' and 'Berlin & the Lady with an Ermine' Series Success

Netflix, recognizing the potential of their Spanish licensed acquisition Money Heist, decided to create spin-off shows to extend the franchise. The spin-off titled Berlin premiered several years after Money Heist. The show had great success in the second season titled Berlin & the Lady with an Ermine. Recently, it was ranked as the most-watched series globally, defeating popular shows like Nemesis, Legends, and The WONDERfuls.

One of the biggest accomplishments for a streamer or network is a popular franchise, which is why cable networks like HBO invest massive amounts of money on shows like Game of Thrones and streaming services like Prime Video nurture their own franchises with experiments like Citadel.

Netflix, too, has not been left behind as they order spin-offs of their most popular shows, like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Squid Game. The streamer employs numerous tactics to tap into different audiences, including mobile games, stage plays, and even reality competitions. A spin-off of Netflix's biggest crime universe, Money Heist, has been a success with two seasons titled Berlin and Berlin & the Lady with an Ermine.

Berlin is ranked as the most-watched series globally, beating popular shows like Nemesis and Legends





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Netflix Money Heist Berlin Franchise Spin-Off Series Success

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