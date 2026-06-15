Netflix Inks Exclusive Deals for Video Podcasts From Martha Stewart, Lele Pons, Kate and Oliver Hudson

Netflix has secured exclusive rights from iHeartMedia to video versions of podcasts from Martha Stewart, Lele Pons and Kate and Oliver Hudson.

, Netflix has secured exclusive rights to the video versions of podcasts from Stewart, Pons and the Hudsons. The agreement includes all new episodes from the podcasts, as well as select library episodes from each show, and they will begin rolling out on Netflix “in the coming months.

” The full video episodes of the podcats will no longer be available on YouTube. Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas to Host Imax's Hyderabad Return Ahead of 'Varanasi' Release iHeartMedia retains all audio-only rights and distribution for all the shows included under its Netflix partners, and all of the shows will continue to be available on iHeartRadio and major audio platforms.

The shows coming to Netflix include the new “Suite 305 with Lele Pons” hosted by the Latin multihyphenate and influencer Lele Pons, who is joined by Shakira in the first episode; “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” featuring conversations between the culture icon and her guests; and “Sibling Revelry WithNetflix kicked off its podcast push last fall, similarly licensing shows from Spotify and greenlighting its own slate of original podcasts including upcoming interview podcast “The Breakfast Club” as a live video show on the streamer alongside its radio broadcast each weekday. While the radio broadcast continues to include traditional commercial breaks, Netflix viewers see an “enhanced” experience with the ad breaks filled by exclusive bonus segments, behind-the-scenes moments and other original content.

Other iHeart shows licensed to Netflix include: “Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast,” “My Favorite Murder,” “Dear Chelsea,” “Joe and Jada,” “This Is Important,” “The Psychology of Your 20s,” “Behind the Bastards,” “Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know,” “Stuff You Missed in History Class,” “Stuff To Blow Your Mind,” “New Rory & MAL,” “3 and Out with John Middlekauff” and “Buried Bones.

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