Netflix House’s new ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ experience is a monster-slashing frenzy

We slashed subway demons, survived a haunted flight and wound up front row at a Huntrix concert during the “KPop Demon Hunters” immersive experience.

We slashed subway demons, survived a haunted flight and wound up front row at a Huntrix concert during the “KPop Demon Hunters” immersive experience. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.is home to a growing genre of game-centered, escape-room-style immersive experiences, ones where guests move room to room, solve interactive challenges and step inside the world of a film or series rather than just stream it. This time, Netflix traded Demogorgons for demons with much better choreography.

Also read Catch the beat, join the hunt: KPop Demon Hunters x heyday drop 2 arrives at Target

“KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience” opens Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Galleria, and the mission is simple: help thegroup Huntrix make it to the concert, keep the world from slipping into demon chaos and try not to embarrass yourself during the dance warmups. The roughly hour-long adventure starts with a concert-style wristband strapped to your arm and a hype crew demanding volume. Shout “Huntrix! ” loud enough and your band glows brighter.

It turns out the fandom’s energy is the literal power source here, which is a clever way to make a room full of strangers scream at 12 p.m. on a Tuesday. Those first few rooms lean into setup and lore — think Disney World holding-area energy before the ride drops — but they do the job of priming you for the more kinetic rooms ahead. That sense of total buy-in is exactly what Netflix was after.

Mitzi Reaugh is vice president and general manager of Netflix Global Experiences. She told us the goal is for guests to “feel like they’re in the movie. ” That means being surrounded by the film’s animated characters and its storyline — not just watching from the sidelines.

Advertisement

With the return of the iconic Forest Theater in South Dallas, ‘the future is here’Reaugh also credits the live cast, including a flight attendant and a character she calls the “Subway Gentleman,” with keeping the energy up between rooms. She pointed to that opening dance segment as a deliberate push to get guests out of their shells early. That’s the one “where you’re touching the walls.

” By the fourth room, even grown adults who arrived with arms folded were bopping along like they’d just been cast in the film. From there, you’re ushered backstage at a TV studio to watch the group film a promo for the big show. Naturally, things go sideways. A voiceover lays out the stakes: demon king Gwi-Ma feeds on self-doubt.

The more you doubt yourself, the stronger he becomes. Huntrix can’t defeat the demons alone. So, they recruit you to rally fans across the city before showtime.

Next comes a chart battle against the Saja Boys, Huntrix’s rival boy band. Their annoyingly infectious music has knocked Huntrix’s hit song “Golden” off the top spot. You smash glowing buttons around the room to push it back to No. 1. It’s streaming-war cardio and the first sign of real fun in the experience.

The midpoint is a subway car, and eagle-eyed Netflix House regulars will clock it as a set piece recycled from the “Stranger Things” experience. Demons crawl across the window screens trying to smash their way in, and you fight back by physically slashing at the glass with motion sensors tracking every swipe. A fog-filled hallway follows, where your group strikes poses to match constellations on surrounding screens. Expect hands-overhead poses and a little group flexing.

It’s part puzzle, part trust exercise and part the most wholesome group photo you’ll never get to post. Then comes the comedic high point: a flight piloted by a crew who are “definitely human. ” The safety spiel reminds passengers that oxygen masks exist because “humans need oxygen. Their lungs are weak and pathetic.

Advertisement

” When flying demons attack, you hurl plush snack foods at motion-detecting screens while wind whips around you. Then you sprint side to side to keep the plane level — basically an average day at DFW Airport. Everything builds to the concert as you pop on your 3D glasses, stand front row and watch a live host hype the crowd while chatting with the animated Huntrix onstage. Real stage smoke rolls in.

Animated demons brawl. Then one of them lunges straight at your face. Reaugh said the team was deliberate about leaning into the film’s strengths at the finish.

“We really focus on the animated characters and that story, and on using the music and the songs from the film,” she said. The experience ends with an animatronic Derpy, the film’s beloved goofball blue tiger, waiting for photos. The line moves quickly, and it’s a fun optional stop on the way out. Overall, the experience is loud, kinetic and willing to earn its laughs.

That said, it doesn’t quite hit the same level of full immersion that “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark” achieved. That one felt like you were physically inside the show. This one feels more like a very good theme park attraction built around the film. It’s also the most family-forward experience Netflix House has offered so far.

It’s better suited to preteens than to adults who are flying solo. If you find yourself holding back, bringing a niece or nephew along may be exactly what it takes to fully let loose. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. has been a journalist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2010. He has contributed to several media outlets, including 92.1 KTFW, the. As a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, he is actively involved in media critique.