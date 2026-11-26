A controversial new teen horror series by Quinn Shepherd climbs to number one on Netflix, surpassing Keira Knightley's spy thriller Black Doves after explosive word-of-mouth growth.

A new teen horror series has rapidly ascended to the top of Netflix viewership charts, surpassing the critically acclaimed spy thriller Black Doves in a significant shift in audience preference. The show, which recently sparked controversy among religious groups, has instead found massive popularity with its target demographic, driving a surge in viewership that propelled it from the third position to the number-one spot in its second week. This victory effectively dethroned Black Doves, starring Keira Knightley, which had held the top position for several weeks prior to this recent data release.

Viewership Numbers Surpass 100 Million Hours

The controversial new horror series debuted with more than 5 million views in its first week, demonstrating strong initial interest. In its second week, viewership numbers doubled, with 9.5 million views recorded, representing a total viewership hours count that has now exceeded the 100 million mark. This explosive growth indicates that the negative attention from certain religious audiences, including a petition demanding cancellation, has likely fueled greater curiosity and subsequent consumption by the intended audience.

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Black Doves Retains Second Place Position

Meanwhile, Black Doves has settled into the number-two spot for the second consecutive week, failing to reclaim the top position since the show returned three weeks ago. According to the latest edition of Netflix's weekly viewership report, the British spy series added 3.7 million views to its total tally during the week of November 16 to November 22. This incremental growth has brought the total viewership for the current season to 14 million, marking a steady but slower pace compared to the new horror entry.

Quinn Shepherd Creates Satanic Ritual Drama

The new hit series was created by Quinn Shepherd, a director known for previous films such as Blame and Not Okay. The narrative centers on a group of Catholic teenage girls who engage in a mock Satanic ritual after taking drugs. This specific plot element is what triggered the backlash from religious communities, yet it appears to be the very hook that captivated the broader streaming audience, turning potential controversy into a powerful marketing asset for the show.

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Season Two Trails Debut Season Performance

Season 2 of Black Doves continues to trail behind the show's debut season, which was originally released in 2024 and is currently experiencing a notable resurgence. The disparity between the current season's performance and the initial launch highlights the competitive nature of the streaming landscape. While Keira Knightley's project remains popular, it has not yet matched the cultural momentum generated by the new horror series, which has successfully captured the zeitgeist among younger viewers.

Streaming Trends Shift Toward Controversial Themes

The shift in viewership rankings underscores a broader trend in streaming where controversial content can achieve mainstream success despite, or perhaps because of, public criticism. The data suggests that audiences are increasingly drawn to provocative themes and high-stakes drama, as evidenced by the horror series' rapid climb. As Netflix continues to update its viewership reports, the long-term performance of both shows will be closely watched to see if the new hit can sustain its lead or if Black Doves will eventually recover its former glory.