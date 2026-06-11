Netflix Hit 'Goat' Crosses 1 Billion Viewing Minutes in First Week

The animated movie 'Goat' achieved over 1 billion viewing minutes in its first week on Netflix, outpacing other recent releases. The film, about a young goat pursuing a career in roarball, has been a hit with audiences and critics alike.

In just one week, Netflix 's new number one movie, the animated feature ' Goat ', has reached a major milestone that typically takes other films much longer to achieve.

Originally released in theaters in February by Sony Pictures, 'Goat' enjoyed a modest critical and commercial success during its theatrical run. However, its transition to streaming has proven to be a game-changer. Premiering on Netflix on May 14, the film quickly climbed the charts and became one of the platform's most popular recent additions.

According to data from Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming, revealed by Puck News' Matthew Belloni, 'Goat' accumulated approximately 1.073 billion viewing minutes within its first week of availability on Netflix. This remarkable achievement places it far ahead of other Netflix original movies released in the same period.

For instance, 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' and 'Swapped', both released earlier in May, secured second and third places with 871 million and 514 million viewing minutes, respectively. The first non-Netflix movie to appear on the Nielsen chart during that time was 'Send Help', a Hulu original that took sixth place with 261 million viewing minutes.

While the public had already observed 'Goat''s popularity through its prominent position on Netflix's charts, crossing the billion-viewing-minute threshold within its first week underscores its massive appeal. With nearly a month having passed since its streaming debut, one can only wonder how many viewing minutes have accumulated since then. Nonetheless, this achievement serves as the latest testament to how 'Goat' is thriving following its theatrical journey.

The film, produced by Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Unanimous Media, and Modern Magic, is set in a world of anthropomorphic animals where a basketball-like sport called roarball dominates. The story follows a young goat named Will Harris, voiced by Caleb McLaughlin of 'Stranger Things' fame, who aspires to become the greatest of all time in roarball. After catching a lucky break and signing with a professional team, he faces numerous obstacles on his path to greatness.

The voice cast also includes Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in his film debut. Curry also served as a producer on the project. Directed by Tyree Dillihay and written by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, based on a story by Nicolas Curcio and Peter Chiarelli, 'Goat' has received primarily positive critical reception. It holds an 84% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% audience score.

ScreenRant's review rated the movie seven out of ten stars, describing it as an underdog story for a new generation ready for a more inclusive kind of game. At the box office, 'Goat' earned approximately $195 million worldwide against a reported budget of $80 to $90 million, making it a solid financial success. Now that 'Goat' has completed its theatrical run and is drawing in a massive audience on Netflix, Sony Pictures Animation is looking ahead to future projects.

Upcoming releases include 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse', scheduled to swing into theaters on June 18, 2027. Additionally, 'Wish Dragon 2' is expected to arrive in summer 2027, and the 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel is slated for sometime in 2029. With 'Goat''s exceptional performance on Netflix, it sets a high bar for animated features in the streaming landscape.

The film's ability to captivate audiences in both theaters and on digital platforms demonstrates the enduring appeal of family-friendly content with universal themes of perseverance and teamwork. As Netflix continues to expand its library of original and acquired films, 'Goat' stands out as a prime example of how a well-crafted animated movie can achieve cross-platform success, benefiting from both theatrical exhibition and the vast reach of streaming services.

The film's billion-viewing-minute milestone not only highlights its current popularity but also signals a bright future for similar projects within the industry





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Goat Netflix Viewing Minutes Animated Movie Streaming Record

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